Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldKing Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row

King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a statement issued by Thames Valley Police.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

King Charles III said on Thursday that the law must take its course following the arrest of his younger brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the Epstein files row.

The monarch said he had “learned the news with the deepest concern” and added that the royal family would fully support the police investigation.

Arrest confirmed By Thames Valley Police

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a statement issued by Thames Valley Police.

Photographs published on Thursday showed unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8 a.m., prompting speculation before the force confirmed the arrest.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said, “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Allegations Under Review

Officers have been examining allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

The investigation relates to claims connected to his official position, although police have not released further details regarding the nature of the alleged information.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Prince Andrew arrested?

Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This relates to allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein.

What was Prince Andrew's role when the alleged misconduct occurred?

The allegations connect to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy. The investigation concerns claims related to his official position.

What has King Charles III said about the arrest?

King Charles III expressed deep concern about the news. He stated that the law must take its course and the royal family will support the police investigation.

Who confirmed Prince Andrew's arrest?

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his 60s from Norfolk. They are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
King Charles Epstein Files Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Misconduct Probe
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row
King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row
World
Remove 'Revenge Porn' Within 48 Hours Or Else...: Keir Starmer Gives Stern Warning To UK Tech Firms
Remove 'Revenge Porn' Within 48 Hours Or Else...: Keir Starmer Gives Stern Warning To UK Tech Firms
World
New Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition
New Taliban Rule: 15-Day Jail For Beating Wife, But On This Condition
World
Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row
Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget