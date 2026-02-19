King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





King Charles III said on Thursday that the law must take its course following the arrest of his younger brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the Epstein files row.

The monarch said he had “learned the news with the deepest concern” and added that the royal family would fully support the police investigation.

Arrest confirmed By Thames Valley Police

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a statement issued by Thames Valley Police.

Photographs published on Thursday showed unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8 a.m., prompting speculation before the force confirmed the arrest.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said, “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Allegations Under Review

Officers have been examining allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

The investigation relates to claims connected to his official position, although police have not released further details regarding the nature of the alleged information.