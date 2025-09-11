United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday dismissed Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, following the emergence of emails linking him more closely to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty told the House of Commons on Thursday that the decision was taken after new details came to light.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The ministry noted that “the emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

Emails Published by The Sun

The Sun newspaper published emails on Wednesday that allegedly revealed Mandelson urging Epstein to “fight for early release” before his sentencing in 2008. Epstein, convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor, was handed an 18-month prison term.

In one of the communications, Mandelson reportedly wrote to Epstein: “I think the world of you.”

Starmer Faces Questions in Parliament

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch pressed Starmer repeatedly on whether he had confidence in Mandelson and whether he knew of the ambassador’s close ties with Epstein. She cited a Daily Telegraph article alleging Mandelson brokered a deal with Epstein while serving as business secretary and called on the government to release documents related to his appointment, BBC reported.

Starmer maintained that he had “confidence” in Mandelson at the time and insisted “due process” had been followed. He added that Epstein’s victims remained “at the forefront of our minds” and noted Mandelson had already expressed regret for his association with Epstein.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey also demanded answers, asking what other material the Trump administration might hold on Mandelson. Following the dismissal, Davey said Starmer must “come before Parliament and explain why Lord Mandelson was appointed in the first place, given everything the Government knew then.” He urged the prime minister to name an ambassador who would “stand up to Trump, not cosy up to him and his cronies.”

Mandelson has previously acknowledged feeling “a tremendous sense of regret” for taking “at face value the lies that he fed me and many others.”

According to BBC, UK Government sources continue to insist that Mandelson’s appointment went through the standard vetting process and that the newly surfaced emails came from a “long closed” account that neither officials nor Mandelson himself had access to at the time.

The revelations and subsequent sacking mark one of the sharpest political blows to Starmer’s government since taking office.

The disclosures coincided with the release of a 50th birthday album for Epstein, made public by Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee. The album, compiled in 2003, included a handwritten note from Mandelson describing Epstein as “my best pal.”