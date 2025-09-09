Trump-Epstein 'Birthday Note' Shared By Democrats, White House Calls It Fake

A handwritten note allegedly linking Donald Trump to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was made public Monday by Democratic lawmakers, reigniting a political storm as the US President continues to deny any connection.

The letter, purportedly written in 2003 to wish Epstein a happy 50th birthday, was shared by the House Oversight Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into the handling of Epstein’s criminal cases.

According to the committee, the document came from Epstein’s estate and was part of a “birthday book” gifted to him by friends. It was compiled at the time by his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The sketch-style note is drawn on what looks like the outline of a nude woman and contains a short back-and-forth dialogue between “Donald” and “Jeffrey,” and includesa cryptic message referencing a "wonderful secret". It ends with Trump’s alleged signature placed in an explicit spot on the drawing.

“We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files,” Oversight Democrats wrote on X.

The dialogue reads:

“We have certain things in common,” writes Donald.

“Yes, we do, come to think of it,” replies Jeffrey.

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” Donald asks.

Jeffrey responds: “As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.”

The note concludes: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Hey VP @JDVance, turns out the story isn’t bullshit, and your boss lied about the birthday note. You going to apologize now amirite? https://t.co/HlFO9hHg2t pic.twitter.com/njOuEqwwHx — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) September 8, 2025

White House Rejects Letter, Calls It 'Fake'

The White House swiftly rejected the letter, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating, “It’s very clear President Donald Trump did not draw this picture and he did not sign it.”

In a post on X, Leavitt wrote: “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

“Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!," she added.

Trump has categorically denied ever sending the note. He has already launched a $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the letter’s existence. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” Leavitt reaffirmed on Monday.

Epstein Case Back In Spotlight

Jeffrey Epstein, who maintained high-level connections around the world, died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a death the Justice Department has ruled as suicide.



Over the years, Epstein’s case has fueled countless conspiracy theories, particularly within Trump’s base, where many believe a “deep state” network shielded prominent elites allegedly tied to Epstein’s crimes.

Trump himself had once promised to uncover the full truth about Epstein but has faced criticism for distancing himself as renewed scrutiny falls on his past friendship with the disgraced financier.