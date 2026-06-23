'Really Hurt Himself': Trump Blames Starmer For 'Two Problems' As UK PM Announces To Step Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donald Trump criticised Keir Starmer after Labour leadership resignation.

Trump attacked Starmer's UK energy, US foreign policy approaches.

Starmer resigned Labour leadership amid pressure, remaining PM.

Andy Burnham emerges as frontrunner for next Labour leader.

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the Labour leader’s announcement that he would step down, arguing that his handling of energy policy, immigration and relations with Washington had weakened his position.

Speaking to reporters during an event in the Oval Office, Trump described Starmer as “a lovely man” but said the British leader had made a series of political missteps that ultimately damaged his standing.

The remarks came shortly after Starmer announced he would resign as Labour leader while remaining prime minister during a transition period, ending months of speculation about his political future amid mounting pressure within his party.

Trump Targets UK Energy Policy

Trump was particularly critical of Britain's approach to energy production, accusing Starmer’s government of failing to fully utilise North Sea oil resources.

According to Trump, the UK has access to significant energy reserves but has chosen not to exploit them because of environmental concerns. He contrasted Britain’s approach with Norway’s energy strategy, noting that the neighbouring country continues to draw oil from the North Sea.

“The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea,” Trump said, arguing that Britain was unnecessarily relying on imported energy while expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

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Disagreement Over US-UK Relations

Trump also suggested that Starmer had not been sufficiently supportive of the United States on key foreign policy issues, including NATO and the conflict involving Iran.

The US president recalled tensions between the two leaders over the use of British military facilities in Cyprus. According to Trump, Washington sought permission to use RAF Akrotiri for operations targeting Iranian sites, but Britain was initially reluctant to approve the request.

“He said we can't use the island to land. That was a first,” Trump said, adding that approval was eventually granted but claiming the delay had political consequences for the British leader.

‘A Friend of Mine,’ Trump Says

Despite his criticism, Trump said he considered Starmer “sort of a friend of mine” and wished him well as he prepares to leave the Labour leadership.

However, the US president argued that issues related to energy, immigration and crime had significantly undermined Starmer’s political standing. “He's really hurt himself very, very badly,” Trump said.

The comments echoed a prediction Trump had earlier made on Truth Social, where he suggested that Starmer’s departure was imminent.

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Pressure Mounts Inside Labour Party

Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as Labour leader but would continue serving as prime minister until a successor is chosen through an orderly transition process.

His decision follows months of pressure from Labour lawmakers and growing concerns about his political authority after disappointing performances in local and regional elections.

Attention has already turned to potential successors, with veteran Labour politician Andy Burnham widely viewed as the frontrunner. Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to return to Parliament and could become Britain’s seventh prime minister in just 10 years.