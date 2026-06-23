Iran Agrees To 'Telephone Hotline' For Hormuz, Says Strait Will ‘Never Return’ To Pre-War State

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran agreed to establish a Strait of Hormuz maritime communication hotline.

This initiative aims to prevent incidents and manage maritime concerns.

The US temporarily suspended oil sanctions following these talks.

US cited Iran's transit commitment and nuclear inspector access.

Iran has agreed to establish a dedicated "telephone hotline" in the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate communication with the United States and other countries, marking a significant development in the management of one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

Speaking to Iranian state media while returning from negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran and Washington had reached an understanding to create new coordination mechanisms aimed at avoiding incidents and addressing concerns involving vessels navigating the strategic waterway.

Hotline To Address Maritime Concerns

According to Ghalibaf, the two sides agreed to set up "a telephone hotline and a centre so that if any ambiguity or issue arises, ships can contact that centre."

The Iranian negotiator said the initiative is designed to help "prevent and resolve any misunderstandings" and ensure smooth maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of the world's oil shipments passes.

He stressed that the waterway would now be "managed under Iranian arrangements" and declared that it would "never return to what it was before the war."

Ghalibaf said Iran would continue to uphold international maritime regulations while responding rapidly to any emerging incidents.

"Naturally, just as problems may arise in Lebanon or elsewhere, problems can also arise in the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding, "As you've seen, on some nights there have even been clashes."

Describing the purpose of the hotline, he said it was intended to ensure "the highest level of safety and traffic flow."

Explaining its operation, Ghalibaf added: "If Americans have any objection to anything, or if any vessels or ships need clarity on any route or anything … they [can] call."

He also claimed that negotiations had concluded arrangements related to Iran's access to $12 billion in frozen funds and addressed matters concerning the easing of oil sanctions.

Progress Reported In Switzerland Talks

The comments came after the latest round of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland, where officials said discussions continued for around 80 minutes.

According to Iranian officials, the talks focused on sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the implementation of commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The meeting marked the first round of quadrilateral discussions held under the framework of the memorandum and was aimed at advancing a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Vance Signals Optimism

US Vice-President JD Vance struck an optimistic tone following the talks, describing Sunday as a "very, very good day" and saying negotiators had made "a lot of good progress."

On Monday, Vance said Iran would permit nuclear inspectors to return to the country after what he again described as a "very, very good" opening day of negotiations. He said the outcome had created a "good foundation" for a potential final agreement.

Separately, the United States confirmed a temporary suspension of sanctions on Iran's oil sector, allowing the country to produce, market and transport crude oil and related products until August 21.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary sanctions relief was linked to Tehran's commitment to maintaining "free and open transit" through the Strait of Hormuz and its agreement to permit inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.