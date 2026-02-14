Indian Student From Karnataka Missing In California; Consulate Engages US Authorities

An Indian postgraduate student from Karnataka has been reported missing in California, prompting concern from Indian authorities and local law enforcement in the United States.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, a Master’s student at the University of California, Berkeley, went missing earlier this week, according to local reports.

Consulate Expresses Concern

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed the development in a post on X, stating it is in touch with both Saketh’s family and US authorities.

“Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” the statement read.

According to local news outlet SFGate, citing the Berkeley Police Department, Saketh was last seen on February 10 in the 1700 block of Dwight Way.

Police said he was reported missing on Tuesday (local time). He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. Authorities have classified him as “at-risk” and have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh is pursuing a Master of Science degree in the Product Development Programme at UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously completed his Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

On his LinkedIn page, he describes himself as a Master’s student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with a strong interest in deep-tech innovations, including soft and active materials, semiconductors and advanced materials.