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HomeNewsWorldDid Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Lose A Leg, Fall Into Coma? Reports Surface After Airstrike

Did Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Lose A Leg, Fall Into Coma? Reports Surface After Airstrike

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly in critical condition after a Tehran airstrike, sparking uncertainty over leadership during war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Reports suggest that Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in an airstrike in Tehran. According to a report by The Sun, the 56-year-old leader is being treated under heavy security at Sina University Hospital.

Unnamed sources cited in the report claimed that Khamenei suffered severe injuries during the strike, including the possible loss of a leg. They also alleged that he sustained major internal damage, potentially affecting his stomach or liver. Some reports further suggested that he may be in a coma, though these claims have not been independently verified. It remains unclear whether the injuries were sustained during the February 28 airstrike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, or in a separate attack.

Iran Leadership Questions Emerge

The reports have sparked fresh uncertainty about Iran’s leadership at a critical moment in the country’s confrontation with the United States and Israel. Iranian state television has attempted to present an image of continuity by broadcasting what it described as Khamenei’s first statement since assuming the role of Supreme Leader. However, the message was not delivered by Khamenei himself; instead, it was read aloud by a news anchor, as per Economic Times.

The statement warned of retaliation for Iranian casualties and signaled possible action against maritime routes in the region, including threats involving the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for global energy shipments.

Mojtaba Khamenei's Injuries Remain Unconfirmed

Despite the circulation of dramatic claims, there has been no independent confirmation of the reported injuries. Iranian authorities have not publicly acknowledged the extent of Khamenei’s condition. Official statements have only suggested that he may have been wounded during recent attacks, without offering further details, reported India Today.

Strict controls on information and internet access inside Iran have made it difficult for journalists or outside observers to verify reports about his treatment or health status.

Opposition groups and international media outlets have circulated claims that the leader may have undergone an amputation or fallen into a coma, but no official statement has corroborated those allegations.

War Strategy May Shift To Military Leadership

If Khamenei is unable to actively lead, analysts believe the country’s military establishment could take a larger role in directing operations during the ongoing conflict.

Iran’s command structure allows senior military leaders to manage operational decisions even in the absence of direct oversight from the Supreme Leader. As a result, analysts cited in the report suggested that the country’s military activities may continue regardless of his condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the potential impact on Iran's leadership if Khamenei is incapacitated?

If Khamenei cannot lead, the military establishment may take a larger role in directing operations. Iran's military leaders can manage decisions even without direct Supreme Leader oversight.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Tehran Iran Mojtaba Khamenei
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