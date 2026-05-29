Japan Stops Importing Indian Mangoes After Finding Flaws In Pest Control Checks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japan halted Indian mango imports due to pest control issues.

Inspections found shortcomings in Indian treatment facilities this year.

This restriction follows earlier bans lifted in 2006.

Rice imports also face Japan's strict agricultural regulations.

Japan has stopped importing mangoes from India after Japanese authorities reportedly found shortcomings in pest control procedures at Indian treatment facilities during inspections conducted earlier this year. The move has disrupted mango exports and affected premium Indian varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Langra, and Banganapalli.

This is the first major restriction of its kind in nearly two decades. Japan had previously banned Indian mango imports over concerns related to fruit flies, and the restrictions were lifted in 2006 only after India strengthened its treatment protocols. Japanese authorities have once again raised concerns over whether Indian mango consignments meet the country’s strict health and safety standards.

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Japan follows a zero-tolerance policy towards invasive pests such as fruit flies, which are considered a major threat to its domestic agriculture sector.

Japan Conducts Annual Inspections Before Imports

Before allowing mango imports, Japan sends its officials every year to inspect India’s Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities. These centres are responsible for disinfecting mangoes before export.

VHT is a non-chemical process in which mangoes are exposed to controlled hot and humid air to eliminate pests and fruit fly larvae. Under the export agreement between India and Japan, this treatment process is mandatory for all mango shipments.

Inspection Conducted In Uttar Pradesh

This year’s inspection was reportedly carried out in March at a VHT facility located in Rehmanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Japanese officials found deficiencies related to fumigation and disinfection procedures at the facility.

However, neither Indian nor Japanese authorities have publicly disclosed the exact technical issues identified during the inspection process.

Impact On Rice Exports Too

Japan has not completely banned Indian rice imports, but purchases remain minimal. The country continues to protect its agricultural sector by importing rice mainly from countries like the United States and Thailand while enforcing strict hygiene regulations and heavy import quotas.

As a result, India’s rice exports to Japan have largely remained limited to basmati rice catering mainly to the Indian diaspora. Japan’s strict import policies and specific market preferences continue to limit the scope of Indian rice exports.