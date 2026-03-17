Jaishankar meets top EU leadership; discusses trade, global issues

Brussels, Mar 16 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met top European Union leadership and foreign ministers in Brussels and discussed implementation of recent India-EU agreements and key global issues.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the capital of Belgium, held talks with EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas and thanked her for inviting him to attend the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

“Our conversations on various bilateral and global issues were enriching. Agreed to maintain close and continuing contact,” Jaishankar said in a social media post after the meeting.

Jaishankar also called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and said her state visit to India in January marked a "turning point" in bilateral ties.

“We are following up vigorously on it,” he said, appreciating her "insights on contemporary global developments".

Following her meeting with Jaishankar, von der Leyen in a social media post said the EU and India are now focused on efficiently implementing their recently concluded free trade deal and security partnership.

"At the EU-India Summit in January, we concluded our Free Trade Agreement - the mother of all deals - and signed a Security and Defence Partnership.

"Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible," she said.

The two leaders also discussed developments in West Asia and Ukraine.

"De-escalation, stability and energy security are our shared objectives," the EU leader said.

India and the EU sealed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- following the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership on January 27.

The External Affairs Minister also called on European Council President Antonio Costa and conveyed India's "deep appreciation" for his guidance and support in strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

“His guidance and support have taken India-EU ties to a new level," Jaishankar said, adding that he looked forward to Costa’s continued encouragement in advancing the partnership.

After attending the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Jaishankar in a social media post said, “Delighted to meet my fellow Foreign Ministers from the European Union today in Brussels.” He said a “new chapter” in India-EU ties has opened in 2026 and the foreign ministers discussed translating various agreements between the two sides into concrete outcomes.

“Our conversation today therefore covered trade, investment, technology, mobility and defence in particular,” Jaishankar said.

The discussions also reflected "stronger convergence between India and the EU in a multipolar world", he said, adding that the leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict, the Ukraine situation and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with several European counterparts.

He met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and exchanged views on the West Asia conflict while reviewing progress in India-Germany ties following the state visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India.

Jaishankar also met Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and discussed "furthering cooperation in manufacturing, defence and space".

Their talks followed the recent India visit of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, which Jaishankar said had provided "new momentum" to bilateral relations.

In another meeting, he held talks with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis.

"Our conversation focused on enhancing diplomatic presence, strengthening connectivity and promoting trade. Also discussed repercussions of the West Asia conflict," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

He also met Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and congratulated him on his recent appointment.

The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, water management, and other emerging technologies.

Jaishankar also appreciated the Dutch minister’s commitment to further advancing India-EU ties.

Jaishankar travelled to Brussels on Sunday. The visit is the first high-level trip from India to Brussels headquartered EU after the two sides finalised the landmark FTA.

The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods.

For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)