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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Issues Dire Warning To Iranians, Says 'Avoid Trains For Next 12 Hours' Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Issues Dire Warning To Iranians, Says 'Avoid Trains For Next 12 Hours' Amid Escalating Tensions

By : Sneha | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

Amid the intensifying Iran–US conflict, Israel has urged Iranian citizens to avoid railways and trains, warning that being near them could put their lives at risk.

“Dear citizens, for your safety, we request that from now until 21:00 Iran time you refrain from using or travelling by train anywhere in Iran,” the Israeli military said in a post on its Farsi-language X account.

“Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF had been ordered to “continue striking with full force the national infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime.”

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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