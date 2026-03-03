As tensions swirl around Iran following dramatic developments over the past 3 days, speculation has mounted in parts of the West that the Iran may be entering a period of terminal instability. However, former Indian ambassador to Iran KC Singh has rejected that assessment, arguing that what appears dramatic externally does not amount to systemic collapse. Speaking to senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Singh maintained that Iran’s political architecture was designed precisely for moments such as this and remains structurally intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo (@mo.of.everything)

'Succession System Already In Motion'

Singh pointed out that an interim leadership arrangement is effectively in place. Senior figures, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top officials, are positioned to ensure administrative continuity. He noted that Iran’s constitutional mechanism empowers the Assembly of Experts to appoint a new Supreme Leader when required.

“That process may take a little time, but there is a procedure,” Singh said, underscoring that the Islamic Republic anticipated such contingencies. He added that multiple layers of succession planning have long existed within the system.

According to Singh, the Supreme Leader would not have been caught unprepared. “If he had wanted to hide, Iran is a vast country. He could have disappeared,” he remarked, suggesting instead that the leadership was ready to face consequences head-on.

Martyrdom, Military Power & Western Misreading

Singh argued that Western analysts often fail to grasp the ideological dimension of Shia political culture, particularly the centrality of martyrdom. “Martyrdom is a critical part of Shia psychology,” he said, adding that such an outcome could consolidate, rather than weaken, internal cohesion.

He also disputed claims that Iran stands militarily isolated. The Chinese, he asserted, have substantially rearmed Tehran, equipping it with advanced missile systems. He suggested that recent US naval repositioning in the Gulf reflected caution in the face of these capabilities.

Citing recent American polling, Singh noted that only 23 per cent of respondents supported President Donald Trump’s attack, arguing that domestic backing in the United States remains limited.

In Singh’s assessment, while Iran faces pressure, its regime is structured for endurance rather than collapse.