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HomeNewsWorldIsrael PM Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Undergoes Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:58 PM (IST)

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is “in excellent physical condition” following the release of his annual medical report, which revealed that a malignant tumour had been removed.

Tumour Detected During Routine Monitoring

In a post on X on Friday, Netanyahu said doctors identified an early-stage malignant tumour during routine medical monitoring conducted after his earlier surgery for an enlarged benign prostate.

He noted that the treatment had “removed the problem and left no trace of it”.

Initial Surgery And Follow-Up Care

The Israeli leader said he underwent surgery for an enlarged benign prostate around a year and a half ago and has since been under regular medical supervision. During the latest check-up, “a tiny spot of less than a centimetre” was detected.

“I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me,” he said.

Delay In Disclosure

Netanyahu said he had asked for the publication of his medical report to be delayed so that it did not coincide with the peak of the conflict between United States, Israel and Iran, citing concerns that Tehran might use the information for “even more false propaganda against Israel”.

‘Address Potential Danger Immediately’

Explaining his approach, Netanyahu said, “when I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately”.

“This is true on the national level and also on the personal level,” he added.

Visit To White House Expected

The disclosure comes ahead of Netanyahu’s planned visit to the White House in the coming weeks, as the United States seeks to broker a long-term peace deal in the conflict with Iran.

Ceasefire Extension In Lebanon

Separately, the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, following fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah, has been extended by three weeks.

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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