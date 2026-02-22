Iranian Students Take To The Streets In Bold Anti-Government Protests

Iranian students took to the streets of major universities on Saturday, clashing with counter-protesters and chanting bold anti-government slogans, signaling renewed unrest against the country’s clerical leadership. The demonstrations come at a time when Tehran faces mounting international pressure linked to ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Videos circulating online showed protesters at campuses in Tehran and Mashhad shouting phrases such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Freedom," with some voices calling on the United States to intervene. At Sharif University of Technology, students could be seen chanting against the supreme leader as tensions escalated on campus.

The authenticity of the videos could not be independently confirmed.

THREAD: Verified videos of anti-government protests in Iran on 21 February



Protests broke out today at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, with students chanting slogans against the supreme leader.



Video: @SharifiZarchi



Location: https://t.co/7O3kAnsb5y@GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/9SArLwfbOp — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) February 21, 2026

Continuing Waves Of Protest

Local and diaspora media reported the gatherings just weeks after a mass protest wave that prompted a harsh government crackdown last month. Human rights organizations estimate that thousands of people were killed during the crackdown, fueling domestic tensions and drawing global scrutiny.

The unrest has coincided with heightened U.S. pressure on Iran. Former President Donald Trump had threatened military action following the crackdown, though Washington has since shifted its focus to Iran’s nuclear program, which Western officials fear could be aimed at developing a bomb.

Nuclear Talks And Military Posturing

Despite escalating tensions, the U.S. and Iran have recently resumed Oman-mediated talks in an attempt to reach a diplomatic agreement. At the same time, the U.S. has deployed two aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and additional weaponry to the region, signaling both engagement and deterrence.

Videos verified by AFP at Tehran’s leading engineering university showed scuffles breaking out as protesters shouted "bi sharaf," meaning "disgraceful" in Farsi. Persian-language broadcaster Iran International also aired footage of large crowds at Sharif University chanting anti-government slogans.

Remembering Past Unrest

Earlier this week, demonstrators revived protest chants to mark 40 days since the deadly unrest on January 8–9, when nationwide demonstrations surged. Students and their supporters again gathered at multiple universities in the capital on Saturday, according to local media.

The protest movement initially erupted in December, sparked by prolonged economic hardship. It quickly grew into wider anti-government demonstrations. Security forces responded with a violent crackdown, which authorities claim left over 3,000 people dead, though U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates more than 7,000 fatalities, mostly among protesters.

Officials have described the violence as the result of "terrorist acts" backed by foreign adversaries. Iranian authorities first acknowledged the economic grievances but later accused longtime rivals, including the United States and Israel, of fueling the unrest as protests became increasingly anti-government.