'War With Iran Could Be Fought Forever’: Trump Boasts ‘Virtually Unlimited’ US Weapons

As fighting between Israel and Iran deepens with Washington’s backing, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that America possesses a “virtually unlimited supply” of key munitions, signaling confidence in the country’s military readiness amid rising global tensions. His remarks came after reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a development that has further inflamed the regional crisis.

Trump Says US Weapons Stockpiles ‘Have Never Been Higher’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that U.S. reserves of medium- and upper-medium grade weapons are at record levels. He wrote that American munitions stockpiles “have never been higher or better,” adding that conflicts could theoretically be sustained “forever” using existing supplies.

“As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies.”

While expressing confidence in standard-grade munitions, Trump conceded that high-end weapons inventories are “not where we want to be.” However, he maintained that advanced systems are positioned in allied nations, suggesting strategic depth beyond domestic stockpiles.



Trump Targets Biden Over Ukraine Arms Transfers

The president also used the moment to criticise former U.S. President Joe Biden, alleging that significant volumes of premium military equipment had been transferred to Ukraine without sufficient replenishment. Trump argued that his administration rebuilt America’s armed forces during his first term and insisted that the United States is now “stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG.” The comments reflect his broader effort to contrast his defense policies with those of his predecessor.

The statements mark a sharp pivot from earlier campaign rhetoric emphasising restraint in overseas conflicts, as Washington now plays an active role in supporting Israel against Iran.

Zelensky Warns Of Impact On Ukraine Aid

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern that prolonged instability in the Middle East could disrupt critical military assistance to Kyiv. "If there are prolonged hostilities in the Middle East, it will certainly affect supplies. I am sure of that," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. air defense ammunition to shield infrastructure from missile and drone attacks. Any diversion of resources toward the Israel-Iran conflict could complicate supply chains and alter battlefield dynamics in Eastern Europe.

As tensions stretch across multiple regions, Trump’s assertion of vast American stockpiles adds a new dimension to debates over military preparedness, global commitments and the sustainability of prolonged conflict.