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An attack on an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean has sharply escalated tensions, with Iran’s army chief warning that the deaths of more than 100 sailors will not go unanswered.

Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, said the killing of 104 crew members from the warship IRIS Dena would draw a response.

“The crew of the Dena destroyer had completed a peaceful mission and were targeted while on their way back to Iran,” Hatami said, according to Islamic Republic News Agency. He added that the sailors were attacked despite not being involved in any direct battle, reported Al Jazeera.

Warship Sunk Near Sri Lanka

The incident occurred on March 4 when the Iranian frigate was struck by a torpedo fired from a United States submarine in international waters of the Indian Ocean, about 40 nautical miles off the southern coast of Sri Lanka near the port city of Galle.

The strike caused the vessel to sink. Sri Lankan officials said 87 bodies were recovered from the sea, while 32 sailors were rescued alive and taken to Galle for medical treatment. Dozens more were reported missing, with some accounts citing between 80 and 87 bodies recovered.

Hatami described the fallen crew as symbols of courage and dedication in Iran’s naval history.

“The name of Dena and the sacrifice of its crew will remain a symbol of courage and dedication in Iran’s naval history,” he said, adding that the army would defend Iran’s maritime borders and strengthen its naval capabilities with renewed determination.

US Confirms submarine strike

In Washington, Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo,” Hegseth said. He described the attack as a “quiet death” and noted it marked the first time since World War II that the United States had sunk an enemy ship using a torpedo.

The IRIS Dena had been returning to Iran after taking part in a naval exercise in Visakhapatnam when the attack occurred.