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HomeNewsIndiaTeen Dies, Three Children Fall Ill After Consuming Watermelon In Chhattisgarh

Teen Dies, Three Children Fall Ill After Consuming Watermelon In Chhattisgarh

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had visited their maternal uncle’s house after attending a wedding.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • One teen died, three others sick after eating watermelon.
  • Children fell ill hours after consuming cut watermelon.
  • Suspected contamination leads to food poisoning investigation.

A 15-year-old boy died while three other children fell ill after consuming watermelon in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, marking the second such incident reported in the country within a month following the deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area last month.

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had visited their maternal uncle’s house after attending a wedding.

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Dhivar (15), a resident of Podi Dalha village. The other affected children were identified as Shri Dhivar (4) from Avarid village, Pintu Dhivar (12) from Khatola and Hitesh Dhivar (13) from Kotgarh.

Symptoms Show Hours After Eating Watermelon

“As per preliminary information, the children consumed cut watermelon kept at the house on Sunday evening. A few hours later, Akhilesh started vomiting, had diarrhoea and breathing difficulties. Similar symptoms were later noticed in the other three children as well," district hospital civil surgeon Dr S Kujur said.

“As their condition deteriorated, family members rushed them to the district hospital in ambulances at different times on Monday. However, Akhilesh was declared brought dead on arrival. The three other children were admitted to the emergency ward here," he added.

Contamination Suspected, Samples Sent For Testing

Dr Kujur said the watermelon had reportedly been cut in the morning and consumed several hours later, raising suspicion of contamination.

“Prima facie, the children may have suffered food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated watermelon. The body of the teenager has been sent for post-mortem and viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination. Another watermelon kept at the house was sent to the food safety department for laboratory testing," Kujur said.

Officials said the exact cause of death and illness would be known only after forensic and food safety reports are received.

Mumbai Watermelon Death Case Takes New Turn

The Chhattisgarh incident comes amid fresh developments in the deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, where rat poison is now suspected to have caused the fatalities.

According to reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in viscera samples, including liver, kidney, spleen, stomach contents, bile and abdominal fat, of the deceased — Abdulla Dokadia (44), his wife Nasrin (35), and their daughters Aayesha (16) and Zaineb (13).

Zinc phosphide is commonly used as a highly toxic rodenticide to control rats and mice.

Mumbai Family Fell Ill After Eating Watermelon

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted relatives at their home on the night of April 25.

At around 1am, after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen and daughters Ayesha and Zaineb consumed pieces of watermelon.

In the early hours of April 26, all four reportedly suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea. They were first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital, where all four died during treatment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the children in Chhattisgarh after eating watermelon?

A 15-year-old boy died and three other children fell ill after consuming cut watermelon in Janjgir-Champa district. They experienced vomiting, diarrhea, and breathing difficulties.

What is the suspected cause of illness and death in the Chhattisgarh incident?

Contamination of the watermelon is suspected, as it was cut in the morning and consumed several hours later. Food poisoning is the preliminary diagnosis.

Are there any other recent incidents involving watermelon consumption and illness?

Yes, this is the second such incident in the country within a month. Four members of a family in Mumbai died last month after eating watermelon.

What was found in the Mumbai watermelon death case?

Rat poison, specifically zinc phosphide, was confirmed in the viscera samples of the deceased Mumbai family. This is a highly toxic rodenticide.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Teen Dies CHHATTISGARH Watermelon Deaths Three Children Fall Ill
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