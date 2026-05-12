A 15-year-old boy died and three other children fell ill after consuming cut watermelon in Janjgir-Champa district. They experienced vomiting, diarrhea, and breathing difficulties.
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Teen Dies, Three Children Fall Ill After Consuming Watermelon In Chhattisgarh
The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had visited their maternal uncle’s house after attending a wedding.
- One teen died, three others sick after eating watermelon.
- Children fell ill hours after consuming cut watermelon.
- Suspected contamination leads to food poisoning investigation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the children in Chhattisgarh after eating watermelon?
What is the suspected cause of illness and death in the Chhattisgarh incident?
Contamination of the watermelon is suspected, as it was cut in the morning and consumed several hours later. Food poisoning is the preliminary diagnosis.
Are there any other recent incidents involving watermelon consumption and illness?
Yes, this is the second such incident in the country within a month. Four members of a family in Mumbai died last month after eating watermelon.
What was found in the Mumbai watermelon death case?
Rat poison, specifically zinc phosphide, was confirmed in the viscera samples of the deceased Mumbai family. This is a highly toxic rodenticide.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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