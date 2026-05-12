NEET-UG 2026: ‘Guess Paper’ Network Spread Across Jaipur, Nashik And Gurugram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET UG-2026 exam canceled due to paper leak allegations.

Investigation reveals leak may have started in Jaipur, Nashik.

The NEET UG-2026 examination has been cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, triggering uncertainty among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. The controversy has also sparked sharp political reactions, with several leaders questioning the integrity of the examination process. While students grapple with anxiety over their future, investigative agencies are intensifying efforts to uncover the full extent of the alleged leak network.

Jaipur to Nashik Link Emerges

Sources involved in the investigation claim that the leak may have originated from the agency responsible for preparing the examination paper in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to preliminary findings, the paper was first leaked in Nashik, Maharashtra, before allegedly being circulated through an interstate network. Investigators suspect that the so-called “guess paper” travelled from Nashik to Haryana, then to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, before eventually reaching Sikar in Rajasthan.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Likely Before May 22, Says NTA DG After Cancellation

Nashik-Gurugram Connection

A major Haryana link has now surfaced in the case, further expanding the scope of the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) investigation.

Sources said physical copies of the leaked NEET UG paper were allegedly taken from a printing press in Nashik and transported to Gurugram in Haryana.

Investigators believe the papers were later supplied to a doctor in Gurugram. Multiple duplicate sets of the examination paper were allegedly prepared in Gurugram and nearby areas before being circulated further.

WhatsApp, Telegram Allegedly Used

The Rajasthan SOG has reportedly found that the masterminds behind the leak used digital platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram to distribute questions that later appeared in the actual examination.

Central investigative agencies are now monitoring suspects in several locations, including Dehradun, Jaipur and Gurugram, as the probe into the alleged interstate paper leak racket gathers pace.

Also Read: How A ‘Guess Paper’ From Rajasthan’s Churu Triggered NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation: Explained

CBI Files FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry.

The case includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, theft, destruction of evidence, corruption, and unfair examination practices. The complaint alleged unauthorized circulation of NEET-UG 2026 documents before the exam conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3, 2026.

Special CBI teams have been sent to multiple locations for investigation. According to the sources, 5 teams have been formed to investigate the case.

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