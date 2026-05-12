Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDeadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured

Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured

Nine killed and 23 injured after a powerful market blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, amid rising terror attacks in the region.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)

Pakistan’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was rocked by another deadly bomb blast on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and injuring 23 others. The explosion took place in a crowded market in Lakki Marwat district during peak business hours, raising fresh concerns over deteriorating security in the region. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further as several of the injured remain in critical condition. The latest attack has once again intensified pressure on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid a renewed wave of militancy in the country’s north-west.

Deadly Market Explosion

According to Pakistani media reports, the explosion occurred after a loader rickshaw packed with explosives detonated in a busy marketplace in Lakki Marwat. Among the nine people killed were two traffic police personnel, while at least 23 others sustained injuries.

Police said rescue teams from emergency service Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot immediately after the blast. The injured and deceased were shifted to Naurang Hospital for treatment and identification. Officials warned that the death toll could rise further as several victims remain in critical condition.

Security forces and bomb disposal squads later sealed off the area and launched an investigation to gather forensic evidence. Local residents also joined rescue efforts and gathered at hospitals to donate blood for the injured.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

Pakistan Blames Afghan-Based Militants

The blast comes just days after another deadly attack in Bannu district, where a car bomb targeting the Fateh Khel police checkpoint killed at least 15 police personnel and injured four others, including a civilian.

Following the Bannu attack, Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Monday summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires and lodged a strong protest with the Taliban-led administration in Kabul.

In an official statement, Pakistan claimed preliminary evidence and technical intelligence indicated that the attack had been orchestrated by militants operating from Afghan territory.

Islamabad reiterated concerns over the alleged use of Afghan soil by extremist groups and warned that Pakistan reserved the right to take “decisive countermeasures” against those responsible for the attacks.

Also Read: 120 Questions 'Matched': The Story Behind NEET-UG's Massive 'Guess Paper' Controversy

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Blast Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured
Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured
World
‘Bangladesh Can't Be Intimidated...': Dhaka Reacts To Suvendu Govt's Border Fencing Push
‘Bangladesh Can't Be Intimidated...': Dhaka Reacts To Suvendu Govt's Border Fencing Push
World
From Rare Bird Hunt To Outbreak On Cruise: How 'Patient Zero' Caught Hantavirus
From Rare Bird Hunt To Outbreak On Cruise: How 'Patient Zero' Caught Hantavirus
World
California Mayor Secretly Worked For China, Pleads Guilty
California Mayor Secretly Worked For China, Pleads Guilty
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget