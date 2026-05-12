Deadly Blast Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 Killed, 23 Injured

Pakistan’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was rocked by another deadly bomb blast on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and injuring 23 others. The explosion took place in a crowded market in Lakki Marwat district during peak business hours, raising fresh concerns over deteriorating security in the region. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further as several of the injured remain in critical condition. The latest attack has once again intensified pressure on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid a renewed wave of militancy in the country’s north-west.

Deadly Market Explosion

According to Pakistani media reports, the explosion occurred after a loader rickshaw packed with explosives detonated in a busy marketplace in Lakki Marwat. Among the nine people killed were two traffic police personnel, while at least 23 others sustained injuries.

Police said rescue teams from emergency service Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot immediately after the blast. The injured and deceased were shifted to Naurang Hospital for treatment and identification. Officials warned that the death toll could rise further as several victims remain in critical condition.

Security forces and bomb disposal squads later sealed off the area and launched an investigation to gather forensic evidence. Local residents also joined rescue efforts and gathered at hospitals to donate blood for the injured.

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Pakistan Blames Afghan-Based Militants

The blast comes just days after another deadly attack in Bannu district, where a car bomb targeting the Fateh Khel police checkpoint killed at least 15 police personnel and injured four others, including a civilian.

Following the Bannu attack, Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Monday summoned the Afghan chargé d'affaires and lodged a strong protest with the Taliban-led administration in Kabul.

In an official statement, Pakistan claimed preliminary evidence and technical intelligence indicated that the attack had been orchestrated by militants operating from Afghan territory.

Islamabad reiterated concerns over the alleged use of Afghan soil by extremist groups and warned that Pakistan reserved the right to take “decisive countermeasures” against those responsible for the attacks.

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