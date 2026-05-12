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HomeNewsWorldIran's Big Warning To US: 'Could Enrich Uranium To 90% If Attacked Again'

Iran's Big Warning To US: 'Could Enrich Uranium To 90% If Attacked Again'

Iran warned it could enrich uranium to 90% weapons-grade purity if attacked again, amid fragile ceasefire talks with the United States.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US reports indicate Iran's nuclear capabilities were damaged.

Iran has warned that it could enrich uranium up to 90 per cent purity-a level considered weapons-grade-if the country faces another military attack, escalating tensions amid fragile ceasefire efforts with the United States. Iranian parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said the option was under discussion within parliament and could be pursued if Tehran comes under renewed assault. His remarks come as concerns continue to grow over Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile and the future of stalled diplomatic negotiations with Washington following months of military escalation and failed nuclear talks.

Iran Signals Nuclear Escalation

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission, said Tehran could consider enriching uranium to 90 per cent purity if attacked again.

Posting on X, Rezaei said the move remained one of Iran’s possible responses and would be reviewed in parliament. Uranium enriched to 90 per cent is widely regarded as weapons-grade material and represents a major escalation in Iran’s nuclear programme.

The warning comes despite claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure had been “obliterated” during joint US-Israeli strikes carried out in last year’s 12-day conflict.

Ceasefire Under Strain

Trump said on Monday that the current ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was on “life support”, highlighting the fragile state of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Although the US maintains that recent strikes severely damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities, uncertainty remains over nearly 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity-just a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

American intelligence assessments reportedly suggest that Iran’s nuclear programme cannot be meaningfully disrupted unless the stockpile is either destroyed or removed from the country.

Nuclear Talks Deadlocked

The nuclear issue has emerged as the biggest obstacle in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict that erupted in late February.
Iran is pushing for nuclear discussions to take place at a later stage, while the United States insists Tehran must first transfer its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and abandon domestic enrichment activities.

The standoff has raised fresh fears of another regional escalation, particularly as diplomatic channels between the two sides remain increasingly strained.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
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