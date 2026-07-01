Iran Invites BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, Congress President Kharge To Khamenei's Funeral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran invited top Indian leaders for Ayatollah Khamenei funeral.

Minister Margherita and Governor Hasnain likely represent India.

Multi-day funeral ceremonies begin July 4, expecting millions.

Iran has invited BJP president Nitin Nabin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to attend the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28. The funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place next week across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral. India is expected to send an official delegation to represent the country during the multi-day ceremonies, according to reports.

India's Likely Representation

According to reports, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain are likely to represent India at the funeral ceremonies.

The events will be held between July 5 and 9, with the main programmes taking place in Tehran and Qom from July 5 to 7. The invitation to BJP president Nitin Nabin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes in addition to the earlier invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Also Read: Iran Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

Multi-Day Funeral Programme

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, authorities expect between 12 million and 20 million people to participate in the funeral ceremonies, making them among the largest public gatherings in the country's history.

To manage the crowds, the Iranian Government has put extensive security, transport and healthcare arrangements in place, while traffic restrictions will remain in force across several parts of Tehran.

Iranian media reported that tribute ceremonies will begin on July 4 and 5 at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Prayer Hall in Tehran. Funeral processions will then be held in Tehran and the holy city of Qom on July 6 and 7.

The final ceremony is scheduled for July 9 in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be buried within the shrine complex of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam revered by Shia Muslims.

The 86-year-old leader had served as Iran's Supreme Leader for more than three decades. Iran's Fars News Agency has also reported that four of Khamenei's relatives, including his daughter, a grandchild and his son-in-law, were among those killed in the attacks.

Also Read: India Finalises Delegation For Khamenei Funeral; Ceremonies Begin July 4