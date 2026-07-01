'Write This Letter To Pakistan': BJP Slams India-Pak Peace Appeal By Over 100 Eminent Citizens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prominent citizens from India, Pakistan urged dialogue revival.

India linked talks to Pakistan ending terrorism sponsorship.

The appeal sought restoring diplomatic ties, trade, and visas.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed a group of eminent people from India and Pakistan seeking revival of bilateral dialogue and restoration of normal ties between the two countries, calling them "pro-Pakistan brigade".

This came after more than 100 prominent citizens, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, from India and Pakistan urged Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif to revive bilateral dialogue and restore normal ties.

Asked about it, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla told PTI Videos, "This pro-Pakistan brigade should write this letter to Pakistan only." India has maintained a clear stand that peace talks cannot take place amid the "sounds of bombs and gunfire", Shukla said, adding, "If Pakistan ceases the training and sponsorship of terrorism, bilateral talks will commence." The BJP spokesperson took on Abdullah, daring him to show courage and urge Pakistan to stop sponsoring and training terrorists.

"If Abdullah has the courage, he and his associates should urge Pakistan to stop sponsoring and training terrorists," he said.

An open letter, signed by Abdullah, Mufti, former RAW chief A S Dulat, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri besides several retired diplomats and civil society members asked the two governments to take "meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation in South Asia".

The June 30 letter, coordinated by Centre for Peace and Progress chairman O P Shah and signed by 61 Indians and 55 Pakistanis, stressed that "sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences".

The signatories called for the restoration of full diplomatic relations, reinstatement of high commissioners, resumption of normal visa services and reopening of a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues.

They also sought discussions on Jammu and Kashmir, including revisiting the framework negotiated between 2004 and 2007, along with steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation while addressing the "legitimate security concerns" of both countries.

The appeal also sought the reopening of trade channels, restoration of normal commercial relations, revival of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status or equivalent non-discriminatory trade arrangement and reopening of the Attari-Wagah land border.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)