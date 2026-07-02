Iran Projects Power At Khamenei's Funeral Amid Global Scrutiny

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former leader Khamenei killed in missile strikes; ceremonies planned July.

His 37-year rule marked by tensions, suppressed public unrest.

Authorities mobilize for unity; US negotiations demand non-interference.

Edited by: Ole Tangen Jr

Acting Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said the ceremonies for the former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be "the largest assembly in the history of the capital," according to Iranian media.

Khamenei, who for 37 years held ultimate authority in all key state matters, was killed at the age of 86 in missile strikes on his residential and working compound in central Tehran.

The attacks occurred on February 28, the first day of the war, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Several members of his family, including his daughter and two grandchildren, were also reportedly killed.

Satellite images show significant destruction at the site, but it remains unclear whether bodies have been recovered and in what condition.

The funeral, originally planned for early March, was delayed due to the conflict. It is now scheduled to start on July 4. Iranian authorities only announced the ceremonies after a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran came into effect.

According to the head of the organizing committee, Ali-Akbar Purdjamschidian, the six-day event is intended to "strengthen national cohesion and unity" across political, social and religious groups. Whether this aim can be achieved remains uncertain.

Nationwide mobilization

In the country of around 93 million people, authorities are now mobilizing supporters for the ceremonies. Starting on Saturday, three official days of mourning are scheduled in Tehran. During that time, the capital will be effectively shut down, with businesses closed and work suspended. Extensive preparations have been made to accommodate visitors from across the country.

Khamenei is to be buried on July 9 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, his birthplace. A day earlier, a funeral procession is expected to pass through Iraq, including the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala — a move widely seen as a signal of Iran's regional influence.

Legacy under scrutiny

"Unlike Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who ruled for a decade after the 1979 revolution, Khamenei led the country for 37 years with pronounced micromanagement, intervening in almost all areas of governance," said Mehrzad Boroujerdi, a professor of political science at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

During his tenure, tensions with the outside world intensified, while corruption, economic mismanagement and sanctions linked to the nuclear dispute increased pressure on the country. Public dissatisfaction grew steadily, culminating in repeated waves of unrest.

These included the 2009 Green Movement, the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests in 2022, and nationwide demonstrations in late 2025 and early 2026 — all of which were suppressed by force.

"Khamenei's approach was to make no concessions to his opponents, whether to regime critics or reformists within the system," Boroujerdi said.

This has contributed to a widening gap between society and the political system. "Many people have grown tired of the current order," he added.

A women's rights activist in Tehran, who asked for her name not to be used, said many protesters still struggle to accept that the Islamic Republic has ultimately prevailed.

"At the same time, its supporters have gained new momentum," she said.

The war has also reinforced a sense among many Iranians that they cannot rely on outside help. Heavy bombardment of densely populated cities and the destruction of key industries, including petrochemical plants and steelworks, have cost thousands of jobs, further deepening disillusionment — particularly among younger people.

Khamenei's foreign policy continuity

The inclusion of the so-called Lebanon front as the first point in Iran's recent negotiations memorandum with the United States underlines continuity in Khamenei's foreign policy approach. .

"Hezbollah has drawn closer to Iran, particularly to the Quds Force, and is relying more heavily on Tehran both politically and militarily," said Hamidreza Azizi of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

The author of the recently published book "The Axis of Resistance: Iran, Israel and the Struggle for the Middle East," Azizi added that divisions, however, remain within Iran's leadership, especially within the Revolutionary Guards, over potential talks with Washington. The outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain.

For many supporters, participation in the funeral is not only about mourning.

"Two major military powers attacked Iran, and yet the Islamic Republic still stands," Boroujerdi said. "For many, that is proof of resilience."

He added that even partial implementation of the 14-point framework discussed with the US would represent a significant achievement. Comparable concessions were not secured after the Iran-Iraq war or under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Among Iran's key demands is a US commitment not to interfere in its internal affairs, something Washington had never agreed to before but which it has now accepted as part of the agreed memorandum.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.