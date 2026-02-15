Iran has indicated readiness for compromises to revive the nuclear deal with the United States, emphasizing the need for fast, tangible economic gains for both parties.
Protests, US Talks, Economic Stakes: Iran Signals Willingness To 'Compromise' | Top Points
Iran signals nuclear compromise as US talks near, while Pahlavi fuels global protests against Tehran regime.
Iran has signalled readiness for “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States, even as rising geopolitical tensions and domestic dissent intensify in Tehran. An Iranian diplomat told state-linked Fars News Agency that any durable deal must deliver fast, tangible economic gains for both sides, particularly through cooperation in oil, gas, mining, and aviation sectors.
Washington Verge Of Another Round Discussion
The diplomatic signalling comes as Washington prepares for another round of indirect nuclear negotiations with Tehran, reportedly mediated by Oman. US officials are pushing for tighter curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity while Tehran is seeking sanctions relief and economic guarantees. Reports indicate fresh talks involving US envoys are expected in Geneva, reflecting continued attempts to avoid direct military escalation.
Western Pressure, Strategic Signalling
The latest developments come amid sustained Western efforts to squeeze Moscow’s energy revenues and tighten global sanctions regimes linked to the Ukraine conflict, complicating energy and geopolitical alignments. Former US President Donald Trump has previously pushed for stricter nuclear limits, including zero enrichment, while signalling willingness to continue negotiations if Iran engages.
Protest Politics And Regime Challenge
Parallel to diplomatic manoeuvres, Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has intensified calls for global demonstrations against Tehran’s clerical establishment. Large rallies linked to his “global day of action” campaign have drawn international attention, targeting the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and highlighting anger over economic distress and protest crackdowns.
Pahlavi has warned that continued global silence could embolden authoritarian regimes, urging democratic nations to back protest movements seeking political change inside Iran.
