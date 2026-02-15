Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldProtests, US Talks, Economic Stakes: Iran Signals Willingness To 'Compromise' | Top Points

Iran signals nuclear compromise as US talks near, while Pahlavi fuels global protests against Tehran regime.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
Iran has signalled readiness for “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States, even as rising geopolitical tensions and domestic dissent intensify in Tehran. An Iranian diplomat told state-linked Fars News Agency that any durable deal must deliver fast, tangible economic gains for both sides, particularly through cooperation in oil, gas, mining, and aviation sectors.

Washington Verge Of Another Round Discussion

The diplomatic signalling comes as Washington prepares for another round of indirect nuclear negotiations with Tehran, reportedly mediated by Oman. US officials are pushing for tighter curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity while Tehran is seeking sanctions relief and economic guarantees. Reports indicate fresh talks involving US envoys are expected in Geneva, reflecting continued attempts to avoid direct military escalation.

Western Pressure, Strategic Signalling

The latest developments come amid sustained Western efforts to squeeze Moscow’s energy revenues and tighten global sanctions regimes linked to the Ukraine conflict, complicating energy and geopolitical alignments. Former US President Donald Trump has previously pushed for stricter nuclear limits, including zero enrichment, while signalling willingness to continue negotiations if Iran engages.

Protest Politics And Regime Challenge

Parallel to diplomatic manoeuvres, Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has intensified calls for global demonstrations against Tehran’s clerical establishment. Large rallies linked to his “global day of action” campaign have drawn international attention, targeting the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and highlighting anger over economic distress and protest crackdowns.

Pahlavi has warned that continued global silence could embolden authoritarian regimes, urging democratic nations to back protest movements seeking political change inside Iran.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran signaling regarding the nuclear deal?

Iran has indicated readiness for compromises to revive the nuclear deal with the United States, emphasizing the need for fast, tangible economic gains for both parties.

What is the US seeking in nuclear negotiations with Iran?

US officials are pushing for stricter limitations on Iran's nuclear activities while Iran seeks sanctions relief and economic guarantees.

What role does Reza Pahlavi play in current events?

Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, is actively campaigning for global demonstrations against the clerical establishment and urging democratic nations to support internal protest movements.

What are the key economic sectors mentioned for cooperation in a revived deal?

The key economic sectors highlighted for cooperation in a revived nuclear deal are oil, gas, mining, and aviation.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US Nuclear Talks Iran Compromise Nuclear Deal
