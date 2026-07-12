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English NewsNewsWorldIran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Set For First Public Appearance, Date Revealed

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Set For First Public Appearance, Date Revealed

Iranian media says Mojtaba Khamenei could make his first public appearance since his father's death at a memorial ceremony in Tehran.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mojtaba Khamenei may attend father's memorial, first public appearance.
  • Tehran memorial for late Ayatollah; Mojtaba absent from public since.
  • Mojtaba vowed revenge; father killed in US-Israeli strikes.

Iranian media reports suggest the country's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could make his first public appearance on Tuesday at a memorial ceremony for his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While the event has been announced, there has been no official confirmation that Mojtaba himself will attend. If he does appear, it would mark his first public appearance in more than four months following his father's death, a development likely to attract close attention amid heightened regional tensions and continuing uncertainty over Iran's political direction.

Memorial Watch

According to Iranian media, a memorial service for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been scheduled in Tehran on Tuesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. The notice describes the gathering as a tribute to the "Martyr Mujahid Imam", though it stops short of confirming whether Mojtaba Khamenei will attend.

Since his father's death on February 28, Mojtaba has remained out of the public eye. His absence was also noted during the weekly mourning ceremonies, where his three brothers-Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei-led prayers instead.

The ceremony at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla drew thousands of mourners. Coffins carrying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter, were placed at the venue.

Rising Tensions

A day before reports of the planned memorial, Mojtaba Khamenei shared a series of posts vowing to avenge his father's death. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on February 28, an event that triggered a wider conflict across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high. US President Donald Trump has publicly claimed there are threats against his life, while Iranian officials have said they have prepared a list of individuals they intend to target. The exchange of rhetoric intensified after the collapse of a ceasefire agreement on June 17, raising fears of renewed escalation.

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Mojtaba Khamenei Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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