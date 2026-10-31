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English NewsNewsWorldIran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US, Israel Against Fresh Attacks, Orders Immediate Response

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US, Israel Against Fresh Attacks, Orders Immediate Response

The warning comes amid threats from Washington and Tel Aviv of a possible resumption of military strikes against Iran.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's leader warns US/Israel of unrestricted response to attacks.
  • Iran sets conditions for US talks: sanctions, military presence.
  • Trump expects war to end, hints at military strikes.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks on the country, saying Iran's armed forces and people would decide when and how to respond if hostilities resume.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them,” a statement attributed to Khamenei and published on his website on Saturday said, AFP reported.

The warning comes amid threats from Washington and Tel Aviv of a possible resumption of military strikes against Iran.

According to the statement, Khamenei directed military commanders to ensure that “any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response”.

The statement followed a reported meeting between Khamenei and senior military commanders. It was the first reported meeting between the Iranian leader and the country's military leadership, the report said.

Khamenei also ordered the commanders to revise Iran's target list to include “all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy”.

Iran Sets Conditions For Resuming Talks With US

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that Tehran had examined a message from US Vice President JD Vance and discussed it during high-level meetings.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Araqchi outlined Iran's conditions for resuming negotiations with Washington. These included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MOU) and reducing the US military presence in the region.

He also said reopening the Strait of Hormuz on Tehran's terms would create conditions for talks with the United States to resume.

Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon, Keeps Strike Option Open

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected the war with Iran to end soon, although he did not explain how that would happen.

“It's going to get wrapped up soon. We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in an interview with Kansas City's KCMO Talk Radio station, Reuters reported.

However, on October 24, Trump had hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while also leaving room for a diplomatic agreement.

Tehran, meanwhile, denied reports that it had offered to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida, Trump said Iran wanted a deal to reopen the waterway but questioned whether Tehran would honour any agreement.

“Do you really think I would tell you that? Maybe tomorrow... There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of fresh strikes.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly shifting his position on the prospect of renewed military action against Iran.

US-Israel Strikes On Iran Triggered Conflict In February

Washington and Tehran have remained locked in a war-like situation since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.

The conflict disrupted regional security, threatened global energy supplies and brought shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Iran's conditions for resuming negotiations with the United States?

Iran's Foreign Minister outlined that talks could resume if sanctions imposed after the Islamabad MOU are lifted and the US reduces its military presence. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz on Tehran's terms is also a condition.

What warning did Iran's Supreme Leader give regarding future attacks?

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel that Iran's forces would determine the response time and conditions if new attacks occur. He also ordered commanders to ensure an immediate, impactful, and unrestricted retaliation.

What was President Trump's stance on military action against Iran?

President Trump indicated the conflict could end soon, emphasizing a guarantee against nuclear weapons. While hinting at potential new strikes, he also left open the possibility of a diplomatic agreement.

What initiated the current tensions between Washington and Tehran?

The current war-like situation began on February 28 after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. This conflict disrupted regional security and threatened global energy supplies.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Mojtaba Khamenei Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US Fresh Attacks Immediate Response
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