Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US, China, Russia leaders held high-stakes security talks.

Agenda covered nuclear arms, Iran, and Ukraine conflict.

Leaders stressed dialogue, peace, and international law adherence.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia have come together in Shenzhen for a high-stakes trilateral meeting on pressing security challenges. Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are discussing nuclear weapons, Iran and the war in Ukraine at the 33rd APEC summit. The outcome could shape diplomacy well beyond the summit, particularly across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, for years.

Xi said harmony between major powers helps preserve global peace, calling for joint action.

Trump Urges Dialogue

Trump said the leaders could discuss nuclear weapons and said peace required dialogue. On Ukraine, he saw signs of movement towards ending the war. He criticised the International Criminal Court. On Iran, he stressed the need to prevent nuclear proliferation, warning that countries rarely surrender such weapons once acquired.

Putin said the three countries shared interests in resolving conflicts, including Ukraine. As Second World War victors, he added, they had a shared duty to uphold international law.

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The Big Questions

The meeting may prove a geopolitical turning point. Key issues include:

World order: Is US-led unipolarity giving way to a multipolar system for the first time since the Cold War? Iran: Is Washington engaging Beijing and Moscow to distance them from Tehran after the conflict? Ukraine: Can the talks help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end? Taiwan: Could closer ties among the three powers affect China’s approach to Taiwan and its influence in the Indo-Pacific? Strait of Hormuz: Will shipping routes reopen freely, or is Washington seeking support before any renewed action against Iran? Thucydides Trap: Elon Musk invoked the theory describing tensions when a rising power challenges an established one, in this case China and the US. Nuclear arms: Will Russia and the US, which possess most of the world’s nuclear weapons, consider reductions? Will China join arms-control efforts, or is the immediate focus solely on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon?

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