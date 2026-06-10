Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTaliban Crack Down On Hijab Protest In Herat, Witnesses Allege Use Of Force

Taliban Crack Down On Hijab Protest In Herat, Witnesses Allege Use Of Force

Several people were injured after Taliban security personnel reportedly opened fire to disperse a small protest organised in support of Afghan women arrested for dress code violations.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

Reported by: Matt Ford with AFP, AP | Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan cracked down on a protest over women's dress code violations on Tuesday, with multiple witnesses reporting shots being fired.

Between 100 and 150 Afghan men had reportedly gathered in the western city of Herat to show their solidarity with more than a dozen women who had been arrested last week for going out in public without a full chador cloak or face-covering burqa.

But security forces dispersed the protest using "sticks, whips and firearms," one witness told the AFP news agency, adding: "They even fired shots into the air."

Another witness also reported seeing shots being fired into the air, saying: "Some people were injured. I saw blood on the road."

Whether the injuries were caused by the shots or by other use of force was unclear, as was the precise number of wounded.

A photographer at the rally told AFP he saw security forces "striking protesters and firing weapons in the direction of the crowd," adding: "A significant number of people were injured."

A spokesman for Herat police said that people "attempted to gather and create tensions under the pretext of protesting issues related to the observance of the hijab" dress code.

"Thanks to the timely presence of security forces, the situation was brought fully under control, and further escalation of tensions was prevented," he added.

Afghanistan: protest under the Taliban

The protest had reportedly been organized via social media where residents were called upon to "defend the rights of our sisters."

Such civil action is rare in Afghanistan where, since the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021, the Taliban have returned to power and imposed rules governed by a strict interpretation of Islamic, or Sharia, law.

The regulations include draconian restrictions on women and girls, including bans on education beyond primary school and what women can wear.

The rules are enforced by the Taliban's feared "morality police" from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. Dissent is not tolerated and protests against government decisions are illegal.

"The issues being spread about women being arrested in Herat are all rumors," read a ministry statement, adding that the wearing of the hijab is "a divine command, a law that we are obliged to implement."

Afghanistan: UN alarmed by 'excessive use of force'

One human rights monitor told AP on Monday, however, that they had verified at least 16 detentions in Herat since Friday over alleged non-compliance with dress requirements, including a pregnant woman.

Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghanistan researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the Taliban's "apparent use of lethal force ... is very concerning" and expressed concern at the "arbitrary detention of women for so-called inappropriate clothing."

She called on the Taliban to "immediately release all those detained for peaceful protest and provide health services to those injured."

Richard Bennett, the United Nations' investigator on human rights in Afghanistan, said he was "alarmed by excessive use of force against seemingly peaceful protesters in Herat today" and said those responsible for the violence should be held accountable.

In a post on social media, he said: "It's time to defuse the tension, respect citizens' freedom of expression, especially women and girls, and avoid further harm."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban Afghanistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Crack Down On Hijab Protest In Herat, Witnesses Allege Use Of Force
Taliban Crack Down On Hijab Protest In Herat, Witnesses Allege Use Of Force
World
US Blocks Pakistan, China’s Bid At UNSC To Blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade
US Blocks Pakistan, China’s Bid At UNSC To Blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade
World
Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 19; Taliban Says 11 Children Died In Their Sleep
Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 19; Taliban Says 11 Children Died In Their Sleep
World
'Please Help, Ship Is Sinking': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman
'Please Help...': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify
Uttar Pradesh News: Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Uttar Pradesh, Claims Life in Firozabad
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Demonstrators Defy Pakistani Authorities Amid Security Crackdown
Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Tensions Escalate Following Airstrikes
Madhya Pradesh Politics: Congress Faces Setback as Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Is Rejected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget