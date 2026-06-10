Northern Ireland On Edge After Belfast Knife Attack; Sudanese Man Arrested, Police Urge Calm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sudanese national arrested for Belfast knife attack, victim seriously hurt.

Police declared incident critical, but not terror-related; urged public calm.

Politicians condemned attack amidst rising anti-migration protest calls.

Incident sparks renewed fears of widespread public disorder and unrest.

(Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez and Wesley Dockery)

Police in Northern Ireland said they had arrested a Sudanese national over a knife attack that left one person with serious wounds and is currently being treated as attempted murder but not a suspected act of terrorism.

They also called for calm from the public amid calls from far-right figures for anti-migration protests, a year after a week of rioting shook Northern Ireland following the alleged attempted rape of a schoolgirl.

What did police say about the crime?

Northern Ireland's Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson declared Monday night's crime a "critical incident" but said investigators had found no indications of a terrorist motive as yet.

"I understand that last night's attempted murder will ‌leave people ​feeling a range of emotions, from fear to anger," Henderson told a press conference. "I appeal for calm and the safety of all of our communities in response to ​this."

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered severe injuries to his eyes and slash wounds to his face and back in the attack involving a kitchen knife, Henderson said.

Footage of the crime circulating online showed a number of members of the public stepping in before police arrived on the scene as the suspect, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, continued attacking the victim after he had fallen to the ground.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Henderson said. He said that based on preliminary information the man lived locally, having been granted leave to remain in the area after moving there from Dublin south of the inner-Irish border.

"He is in custody and at this time we not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation," Henderson said.

How did Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians react?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as sickening and thanked members of the public for stepping in to try to help.

"The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening," he wrote online. "I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets. My thougts are first and foremost with the victim, and I think the first responders, including members of the public who intervened."

Northern Ireland's main political leaders issued a joint statement condemning the attack, calling it "horrific," and urging calm while police investigate.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly called in an address at parliament in Stormont for "clear, timely and transparent communication" from authorities amid the investigation, saying it was "essential to establish the facts but also address any misinformation or rumor."

Why are migrant crime tensions elevated in Northern Ireland and the wider UK?

Hundreds of people attended an anti-immigration demonstration in Belfast.

Masked youth could be seen gathering in different locations across the city, with a bus being set alight in the eastern part of Belfast.

London, too, saw a few dozen protesters blocking Parliament Square.

This came after a widely shared post by far-right agitator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, appealed for widespread protests in the UK on Tuesday evening, suggesting a list of 70 locations to gather in larger towns and cities.

Among others, Robinson supporter Elon Musk amplified the message, writing on the social media platform he owns: "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!"

This follows protests after the murder conviction last week of a Sikh man for killing a white university student in Southampton, England in December.

The case drew particular attention because police at first handcuffed the victim, after the killer falsely claimed that he had been the victim of attack when they arrived at the scene.

In Northern Ireland more specifically, there was a week of unrest and riots last June after the alleged attempted rape of a schoolgirl by two Romanian nationals.

"Nobody, nobody in Northern Ireland wants to see a repeat of the disorder that we have seen in recent years," Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)