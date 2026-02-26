Modi ‘more than a friend’, says Netanyahu as he thanks Indian PM for standing by Israel’s side

Jerusalem, Feb 25 (PTI): Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than a friend”, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday showered praises on the Indian leader and thanked him for standing by Israel's side after the dastardly attack of October 7, 2023.

Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the deadly attacks by Hamas in which almost 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 250 kidnapped.

"Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset and it’s always an exciting moment for all of us. But my dear friend Narendra, I'm especially moved by your visit. You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader at the world stage....Narendra, you are more than a friend. You are a brother," an emotional Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech.

"We took off our shoes, and waded in the ocean. We didn't walk on water but have done miracles," Netanyahu said in reference to the viral picture of the two leaders walking barefoot in the ocean during Modi's first visit as prime minister to Israel in 2017 that had led to talks of "bromance" in Israel.

Netanyahu highlighted joint successes including how the bilateral trade had doubled.

The personal chemistry between the two leaders has been much publicised in Israel and it was clearly on display in the Knesset too with long hugs and standing ovations from the assembled crowd and lawmakers.

"Today at the airport we embraced each other. It’s called a Modi hug. I want to return a hug here from every Knesset member. It represents the warmth between us,” Netanyahu said.

Describing India as "a gigantic country" and his own country also backing with "enormous power", the Israeli premier said that the "relationship is an enormous force multiplier".

“Two places where civilizations developed were the Indus Valley and the Jordan Valley. We both went through the odysseys of time, emerged from British rule, and we share so many features. We maintain our democracies under circumstances that few can understand,” the Israeli leader said.

Praising Modi for carrying out several reforms, Netanyahu said that "the sky is not the limit" since India is a space superpower, and an Asian tiger.

But the thing that got a long standing ovation from all assembled was when Netanyahu recalled how Modi stood up in Israel's support after Hamas' attack of October 7, 2023, condemning it in unequivocal terms.

"There is another reason for the love for you here in Israel: Right after the horrific attack on October 7, you supported Israel so morally. You didn't flinch or waver, you stood by Israel and stood by the Jews. Thank you", Netanyahu said.

"And we know what we had to face. But many in the world swiftly forgot", the Israeli premier said in reference to how a lot of western powers soon started condemning Israel after it launched its offensive in Gaza.

"Israel is at the forefront of civilization against the barbarism of Islamic terrorism, but the lava of this volcano spread worldwide. India supports Israel because Israel is an iron wall against barbarism, a bastion of democracy in a region of volatile chaos,” Netanyahu said.

"We defend democracy with the valour of our soldiers. Some of our soldiers were injured and maimed,” he pointed out narrating stories of valour and also sacrifices made by Jews of Indian-origin in the war.

The Israeli leader also mentioned how the northern city of Haifa was liberated by Indian soldiers during the First World War, the appeal for Tagore's words whose white beard was likened to biblical prophets, Netanyahu's uncle's, a Mathematics professor, fondness for Ramanujam as stories of common connection that have endured and strengthened the bond between the two countries.

Vowing to take the bilateral ties to "great heights", the Israeli premier said that he would work to tighten the personal and diplomatic relations, deepen cooperation in defence, economy, trade, cyber, AI and space technology and work towards the successful execution of the ambitious IMEC project.

On a lighter note he quipped, "One day a Bollywood blockbuster will be made about our relations." After Modi’s address to the Knesset, he and Netanyahu travelled together in the same car to an innovation event in the city.

Sharing a photo with his Israeli counterpart, Modi said on social media, “After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology.” PTI HM GSP GSP GSP

