Islamic School Building Collapses In Indonesia; 65 Students Presumed Buried, 1 Dead

HomeNewsWorldIslamic School Building Collapses In Indonesia; 65 Students Presumed Buried, 1 Dead

An under-construction Islamic school building collapsed in Indonesia, burying at least 65 students.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 65 students were presumed buried after an under-construction Islamic school building collapsed on Monday in Indonesia. The incident occurred at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, while dozens of students were praying inside. One student was confirmed dead, and several others were injured.

Rescue operations continued for hours, and almost eight hours after the collapse, police and rescue workers managed to pull eight survivors from the debris. The trapped students were provided with oxygen and water by the rescuers during the operation.

Preliminary reports indicate that the building’s expansion was being carried out without proper authorisation, raising questions about construction safety and oversight.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Statue Vandalised In UK, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Indonesia
