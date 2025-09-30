Gandhi Statue Vandalised In UK, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldGandhi Statue Vandalised In UK, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns

The Indian High Commission in London condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tavistock Square, calling it a "violent attack on nonviolence" before Gandhi Jayanti.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:08 AM (IST)
The High Commission of India in London came down heavily against the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square on Monday. The incident occurred just days before the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on October 2. The statue was found daubed with disturbing graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community and authorities in the UK.

Indian Mission Strongly Condemns

Taking to X, the official account of the High Commission of India in London stated, as per ANI, “@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

The statement added, “@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity.”

 

Gandhi Jayanti, which is commemorated as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, marks the birth anniversary of the father of India and is celebrated annually on October 2. On this day, floral tributes are paid to the leader across India and globally. The statue at Tavistock Square was first unveiled in 1968 with the support of the India League, as a nod to Gandhi’s time in London as a law student at University College London.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:48 AM (IST)
