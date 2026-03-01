Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties

US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties

Iran confirms Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military officials were killed in joint US-Israel airstrikes targeting a high-level defence meeting in Tehran.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A dramatic escalation in the Middle East unfolded after Iran confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israel airstrikes on Saturday morning. The strike reportedly targeted a high-level defence meeting at his office in Tehran, eliminating several of the country’s most powerful military figures in a single operation.

ALSO READ: Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Strike Targeted Defence Council Meeting

According to Iranian state television, the attack struck a gathering of top officials at Khamenei’s fortified compound. At least seven missiles were reportedly launched at the site.

Among those confirmed dead were Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, was also killed, along with senior security adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iranian media further reported that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild died in the strike.

Click Here For The Latest Updates

Operation Epic Fury And Senior Casualties

Reports linked the operation to what has been referred to as “Operation Epic Fury.” Intelligence and military sources told CBS News that approximately 40 Iranian officials were killed in the coordinated assault.

Reuters cited multiple sources suggesting that Gen. Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Nasirzadeh were believed to have been among those eliminated in the strikes. Pakpour had assumed leadership of the IRGC following earlier Israeli attacks in June that killed his predecessor, Hossein Salami.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that at least two Iranian commanders were killed, though he did not disclose specific names.

State-run IRNA confirmed additional senior military figures were killed, but their identities have yet to be officially released.

Regional Tensions Intensify

The airstrikes have triggered a fresh wave of violence across the Middle East, further destabilising an already volatile region. The deaths of Iran’s supreme leader and key defence officials mark one of the most significant escalations in recent history.

With Tehran confirming the loss of its top leadership, the geopolitical implications are likely to reverberate across global capitals. As tensions rise, the world watches closely for what comes next.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Airstrikes US Israel Strike Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties
US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties
World
Mob Attacks US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei's Death; 8 Killed
Mob Attacks US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei's Death; 8 Killed
World
Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
World
After Khamenei, Iran's Armed Forces Chief Killed In US-Israel Strikes
After Khamenei, Iran's Armed Forces Chief Killed In US-Israel Strikes
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget