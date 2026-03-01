US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A dramatic escalation in the Middle East unfolded after Iran confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israel airstrikes on Saturday morning. The strike reportedly targeted a high-level defence meeting at his office in Tehran, eliminating several of the country’s most powerful military figures in a single operation.

Strike Targeted Defence Council Meeting

According to Iranian state television, the attack struck a gathering of top officials at Khamenei’s fortified compound. At least seven missiles were reportedly launched at the site.

Among those confirmed dead were Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, was also killed, along with senior security adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iranian media further reported that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild died in the strike.

Operation Epic Fury And Senior Casualties

Reports linked the operation to what has been referred to as “Operation Epic Fury.” Intelligence and military sources told CBS News that approximately 40 Iranian officials were killed in the coordinated assault.

Reuters cited multiple sources suggesting that Gen. Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Nasirzadeh were believed to have been among those eliminated in the strikes. Pakpour had assumed leadership of the IRGC following earlier Israeli attacks in June that killed his predecessor, Hossein Salami.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that at least two Iranian commanders were killed, though he did not disclose specific names.

State-run IRNA confirmed additional senior military figures were killed, but their identities have yet to be officially released.

Regional Tensions Intensify

The airstrikes have triggered a fresh wave of violence across the Middle East, further destabilising an already volatile region. The deaths of Iran’s supreme leader and key defence officials mark one of the most significant escalations in recent history.

With Tehran confirming the loss of its top leadership, the geopolitical implications are likely to reverberate across global capitals. As tensions rise, the world watches closely for what comes next.