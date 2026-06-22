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HomeNewsWorldIndian-Origin Man Asked To Remove Ganesha Idol From Home In Texas

Indian-Origin Man Asked To Remove Ganesha Idol From Home In Texas

The incident comes amid growing debate over immigration and changing demographics in parts of the United States under President Donald Trump's stricter visa policies.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

An Indian-origin homeowner in Texas said he was advised to remove a statue of Lord Ganesha from his residence after a realtor suggested that visible Hindu religious symbols could discourage potential buyers. The incident comes amid growing debate over immigration and changing demographics in parts of the United States under President Donald Trump's stricter visa policies.

The episode was highlighted in a Bloomberg report examining how tighter immigration rules and a slowdown in visa approvals have impacted the housing market in Texas, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Over the past decade, the area has attracted numerous businesses relocating from California, bringing with them thousands of South Asian professionals, many employed on H-1B visas.

The report also touched on unease among some local residents over the rapid growth of the Indian community, with critics describing it as an "Indian invasion".

Among those featured was Ravi Vavilala, who moved to Celina, Texas, from Charlotte, North Carolina, with his family in 2023. Celina has emerged as one of the fastest-growing hubs for Indian families in the state.

Shortly after relocating, Ravi said he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer and later lost his job. Faced with mounting challenges, the family decided to put their house for sale. However, selling the property proved difficult.

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According to Ravi, one prospective buyer visited the house but left within minutes. When he later spoke to his realtor, he was allegedly told that some visitors found the religious décor and personal belongings inside the home off-putting.

"We realised we had to make the house look more neutral so that it would appeal to a wider range of buyers," Ravi told Bloomberg.

As part of those changes, the family removed the idol of Lord Ganesha and placed it in a nearby storage facility. Despite making the home less personalised, Ravi said they had still not received any offers after three months and might ultimately have to sell the property at a loss.

The broader Bloomberg report noted that the Texas housing market has been affected by the slowdown in migration linked to visa restrictions, creating conditions that have left the market in a state that is neither clearly favourable to buyers nor sellers.

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Before You Go

Breaking: Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case Reaches Supreme Court

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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India News India News. Indian American Texas Ganesha Idol
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