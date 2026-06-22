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HomeNewsWorldPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Looks Tense Amid US-Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Looks Tense Amid US-Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to participate in negotiations linked to the fragile US-Iran understanding.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

A video showing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appearing visibly tense during high-level discussions involving the United States and Iran has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention as diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewed conflict in West Asia gather pace.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to participate in negotiations linked to the fragile US-Iran understanding aimed at ending hostilities. Footage from the venue showed the Pakistani premier looking anxious during interactions with senior officials, with clips circulating widely online.

Also Read: Iran-US Peace Progress Boosts Global Sentiment, Sensex Up 400 Points, Nifty Near 24,100

Us-Iran Peace Talks

The talks brought together delegations from Washington and Tehran, with US Vice President JD Vance leading the American side alongside Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Iran's team was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Qatar and Pakistan are taking part in the discussions as mediators.

According to Iranian state media, one round of meetings involving Iran, the United States and Qatar focused on securing a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon and facilitating the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad. Qatar's foreign ministry later confirmed Pakistan's participation in the broader diplomatic process.

Tehran also indicated that separate consultations with Pakistani representatives would be held under efforts linked to the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum, a 14-point framework aimed at advancing understandings reached between the sides.

The Switzerland meetings mark the beginning of detailed negotiations following last week's framework agreement between Washington and Tehran. The two sides have entered a 60-day phase to work out the technical aspects of the arrangement, which is expected to have significant implications for regional stability and the global economy.

Senior negotiators are seeking to strengthen the interim accord and prevent a fresh escalation, with mediators hoping the talks can pave the way for a more durable settlement.

Also Read: 'As Long As I'm PM...': Netanyahu Vows Iran Will Never Acquire Nuclear Arms 'With Or Without Deal'

Before You Go

Breaking: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed BMW Crash Near Badlapur

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Iran War Iran-US Peace Deal
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