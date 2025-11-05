Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Not Just Mamdani: Indian And South Asian Faces Shine In High-Stakes US Polls 2025

From Zohran Mamdani in New York to Ghazala Hashmi in Virginia, Indian-origin and South Asian candidates take centre stage in the 2025 US elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
As the United States heads to the polls under the charged political atmosphere of Donald Trump’s rhetoric, a growing number of Indian-origin and South Asian candidates are stepping into the spotlight. Among them, New York’s Zohran Mamdani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, stands out as one of the most prominent faces of the election season.

Dubbed “The Internet’s Mayor” by one publication, Mamdani has captured the public imagination with his progressive ideas and digital reach. But beyond him lies a longer list of Indian-origin candidates making waves in state and local races across America.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa

Ghazala Hashmi: Breaking Barriers In Virginia Politics

In Virginia, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi continues to blaze a trail as she runs for the position of Lieutenant Governor. A Muslim and the first South Asian American to serve in the Virginia Senate, Hashmi’s journey began when she moved to the US from India at the age of four with her family.

Her father, a scholar pursuing a PhD in international relations, laid the foundation for what would become a deeply academic and socially conscious household. In 2019, Hashmi made history by defeating a Republican incumbent, a victory that handed Democrats control of the Senate for the first time in years.

Now 61, she serves as Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, a crucial role at the heart of debates over reproductive rights and public education.

Mamdani, Pureval And Others Bring Indian Heritage To US Politics

Back in New York City, Mamdani, a 34-year-old New York State Assemblymember, has positioned himself as a “democratic socialist”, often clashing ideologically with Donald Trump, who has publicly labelled him with derogatory remarks. Mamdani faces a tough contest against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’s running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams exited the race earlier this year following controversies.

Beyond New York, Cincinnati’s Aftab Pureval continues his political journey. The Ohio mayor, born to a Punjabi father and Tibetan mother, embodies a diverse heritage that reflects modern America’s multicultural fabric. Pureval’s career began in 2015 when he ran for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Despite facing racist abuse, he has remained a strong advocate for inclusivity and representation.

In North Carolina, Satish Garimella is contesting for mayor of Morrisville, while in New Jersey, Dini Ajmani seeks to lead Hoboken, a city previously headed by Indian-American mayor Ravi Bhalla, who is now eyeing the State Assembly.

Across states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Washington, several South Asian candidates are also contesting city council positions, underscoring the growing political clout of the Indian diaspora.

Indian American Impact, an advocacy group supporting South Asian political representation, said in a statement, “Across the country, our communities have the chance to shape the future… and your voice can make the difference between progress and setback.”

The organisation revealed that it endorsed 50 South Asian candidates this year, 36 of whom appear on ballots nationwide, a sign that the community’s political influence is not just rising but reshaping the American democratic story itself.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Zohran Mamdani Indian American Candidates Ghazala Hashmi New York Elections 2025
