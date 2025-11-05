Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldZohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa

Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoral election, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in a historic victory that marks a generational and political shift in the city’s leadership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has been elected the new mayor of New York City, marking a defining moment in the city’s political landscape. The 34-year-old Assembly member secured a decisive victory in Wednesday’s closely watched mayoral election, where he emerged as the clear front-runner.

Mamdani triumphed over two major contenders, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. His win follows months of intense campaigning and debate over the city’s direction under new leadership.

The election also saw the exit of Mayor Eric Adams, who withdrew from the race in September, leaving the field open for a new generation of leadership.

Voting began early Tuesday across polling stations in the US, opening at 6 am and continuing until 9 pm local time. Early voting, which started on October 25, concluded on Sunday, drawing strong participation from New Yorkers eager for change.

This election was particularly significant as it took place during President Donald Trump’s second term, making it the first major national contest under his renewed administration.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Uganda and raised in New York City, Zohran Mamdani represents a new face in American politics. At just 34, he serves as a New York State Assembly member and identifies as a democratic socialist, advocating policies focused on equality, housing, and community empowerment.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
