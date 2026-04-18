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HomeNewsWorldIndia's rail expertise can benefit South Africa: envoy

India's rail expertise can benefit South Africa: envoy

Johannesburg, Apr 17 (PTI): India's experience in railway infrastructure and management can benefit South Africa, Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar has said, highlighting growing interest among Indian firms to expand cooperation in the secto.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Johannesburg, Apr 17 (PTI): India's experience in railway infrastructure and management can benefit South Africa, Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar has said, highlighting growing interest among Indian firms to expand cooperation in the sector.

Addressing industry leaders and members of the CII India Business Forum here on Thursday, Kumar said Indian companies are exploring opportunities to supply railway equipment to South Africa.

He said Texmaco Rail and Engineering is "planning to bring railway wagons from India to South Africa" and is in talks with local companies.

Kumar said RITES, which is one of India's railway consultancies, is engaged in discussions on supplying railway engines to South Africa.

The envoy noted that recent budgets of both India and South Africa have prioritised infrastructure development.

India, he said, has focused on building infrastructure such as railways, ports and airports.

"Every year, we are inaugurating several new airports," Kumar said.

Referring to India's semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, he said the technology can run on existing tracks at speeds of up to 200 km per hour and could be a viable option for South Africa.

"I have been suggesting South Africa that it adopts the technology, which will not need a new infrastructure,” Kumar said.

South Africa is currently on a massive drive to restore its once-thriving passenger and goods rail infrastructure, which has been left derelict in many areas through years of vandalism and theft of materials.

Kumar said India's first bullet train is expected to begin operations in 2027, but noted that such projects are expensive and not feasible for all cities.

“Semi-high-speed trains are the way forward and South Africa must look into that. We have the technology, and using the existing infrastructure, trains will be much easier and much quicker,” he said.

Highlighting energy cooperation, Kumar said India has achieved round-the-clock electricity supply for its population and Indian firms are active in South Africa’s power sector, including solar projects.

He also underlined India’s advances in digital payments, saying visitors are often surprised by the ability to make transactions instantly, even with small vendors.

Kumar said India is negotiating a Free Trade Agreement with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini, and expressed hope that the pact would be finalised soon. PTI FH SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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