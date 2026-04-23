‘India Is A Great Country’: Trump Issues Clarification Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Embassy clarifies Trump views India as great country.

Remarks by Michael Savage sparked controversy on immigration.

US President Donald Trump has issued a clarification following controversy over remarks that described India as a “hellhole”, with the US Embassy in New Delhi emphasising his positive view of the country. A spokesperson for the US Embassy New Delhi said the President Trump considers India “a great country” led by “a very good friend of mine,” referring to his relationship with the country’s leadership. As per IANS, US Embassy said, "US President Donald Trump has said, 'India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top'.”

The response comes after Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had “seen some reports” regarding the remarks.

“We have seen some reports. That’s where I will leave it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, without elaborating.

What Trump Said?

The controversy began after Trump shared excerpts from a programme hosted by Michael Savage, who was criticising US birthright citizenship. During the discussion, Savage claimed migrants travel to the United States late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children, later bringing in family members from countries such as India and China, which he referred to as “some other hellhole on the planet.”

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter also described Indian and Chinese immigrants as “gangsters with laptops” who have “stepped on our flag”.

“They’ve done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They’ve robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the ‘turd world’ triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera,” he wrote.

He also argued that immigration trends were reshaping American society and criticised the US Constitution as outdated for the modern era.

Savage further accused immigrant communities of lacking loyalty to the United States and suggested that citizenship policies should be decided by public vote rather than courts. He also targeted the American Civil Liberties Union, accusing it of supporting undocumented migrants.