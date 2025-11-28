'No Proof Of Life': Imran Khan’s Son Demands Answers Over Father’s Prison Isolation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid rising rumours and viral social-media speculation, Kasim Khan, son of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has demanded proof of life and transparency regarding his father’s condition. The 73-year-old leader has reportedly been held in solitary confinement in Adiala Jail for six weeks, with family visits denied and no updates provided, sparking widespread concern.

Allegations Of “Death Cell” Confinement

Kasim Khan highlighted that his father has now been imprisoned for 845 days and, for the past month and a half, has been kept in what he called a “death cell.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

“For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way.”

He accused authorities of deliberately concealing Imran Khan’s condition, warning that the Pakistani government and “its masters” would bear full responsibility. Kasim urged international human-rights organisations and democratic governments to intervene.

Sister Speaks On Extreme Media Censorship

Noreen Niazi, Imran Khan’s sister, also slammed Pakistan’s media environment, alleging systemic censorship and oppression.

“Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people… They oppress them so much that when they are let out, they’re not even allowed to speak,” she told ANI.

She claimed that journalists have fled the country with passports and properties blocked and compared the oppressive environment to historical tyranny, “We used to hear and read about Hitler… the same thing is happening in Pakistan.”

PTI Leaders Escalate Pressure

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi, staged protests near Adiala Jail after repeated denials of access. Afridi called the obstruction of Khan’s meetings a “dangerous precedent” and questioned why even family members, lawyers, and doctors were being blocked. PTI figures such as Zulfi Bukhari and Meher Bano Qureshi echoed the call for transparency and immediate access.

Jail Authorities Reject Claims

Adiala Jail authorities, however, dismissed rumours of mistreatment, asserting that Imran Khan is in “completely good health” and receiving all necessary care. They emphasised that reports of any emergency or transfer were baseless and unverified.

Family Protests And Public Concern

Khan’s sisters recently faced police action while protesting outside the jail, alleging physical assaults and orchestrated dispersal. Noreen Niazi stated that she was dragged and injured during the protest, reflecting the tense situation surrounding the former PM’s confinement.

The issue continues to attract national and international attention, with supporters and human-rights groups demanding proof of life and humane treatment. As rumours swirl and political tensions rise, the country watches closely, awaiting clarity on one of Pakistan’s most prominent political figures.