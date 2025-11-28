‘Not Even Allowed To Speak’: Imran Khan’s Sister Claims Extreme Media Censorship In Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, spoke of the extent of media censorship in her country, claiming that the establishment has been witch-hunting individuals invested in journalism and subjecting them to such a form of oppression that they don't speak up after their release.

"Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people. Shorab Barkat, who used to run a channel, has been picked up. Before, they picked up journalist Agha Sheikh Sarwar. They (authorities) oppress them so much that when they are let out, they're not even allowed to speak," Niazi told ANI in an interview.

She said that the situation in Pakistan is such that popular names in the media remain in exile and can't return since their passports have been "blocked" and their land has been confiscated by the authorities here.

"Major popular names in Pakistan's media are currently outside the country. They've fled and can't return. Their accounts in Pakistan are blocked, their properties have been confiscated, and their passports have been blocked. Those who are still here are courageous," Niazi said.

"We used to hear and read about Hitler. Just like Hitler used to lock people in basements, the same thing is happening in Pakistan," she added.

Niazi, one of the three sisters of Imran Khan, who has been in jail since May 2023 after being found guilty of corruption, labelled the incumbent Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as "extremely unpopular", claiming they lack public support.

She accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of "rigging elections" and said that it oppresses its own people because it is a "weak" government consisting of people who lost the elections.

"They are extremely unpopular. They have no public support. Imran Khan has the public's support. People at every level are standing with him. But people are angry and upset with them. If you oppress your own citizens, then obviously the people will never support you. These people lost all the elections. Then they rigged all the elections. They made a government of all defeated people. This is why this government is weak and thus oppresses people," Niazi said.

No expectations, she asserted when asked about the reaction of the international community in relation to treatment being meted out to Imran Khan. She said that her only hope was that the people of Pakistan would stand up to the government to fight for their rights.

"I have no expectations of the international community because their governments are similar to ours. They know the extent of human rights abuse in Pakistan. Yet, they have no reaction. We have no hope from them, but from people within the country. These people (the Pakistan government) have support from other countries," Niazi said.

She stated that Western countries are aware of the "fraud" in the elections, but they will not act against Pakistan's government.

"Countries like England and the USA are supporting the Pakistan government in this. They released their own reports claiming the entire election was a fraud. They know everything, yet they will not do anything, because they need these people, so that these people (Pakistan government) remain the rulers of Pakistan, and the condition of Pakistan remains the same," Niazi said.

