Imran Khan Alive In Adiala Jail, Claims PTI Lawmaker As Son Kasim Demands 'Proof Of Life'

PTI lawmaker denies rumours of Imran Khan’s death as his son demands “proof of life”, alleging strict isolation in Adiala Jail.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rumours swirling around former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s condition have triggered intense public debate, prompting fresh questions about transparency inside Adiala Jail. As speculation spreads rapidly on social media, a senior lawmaker from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stepped forward to insist that Khan is alive, even as his family continues to demand concrete “proof of life”.

Family Pushes For Answers Amid Rising Speculation

For nearly a week, concern within Khan’s family has escalated sharply. His son, Kasim Khan, along with his sister, has repeatedly appealed for confirmation that the jailed leader is safe. Their unease has been magnified by unverified claims suggesting that the former PM may have died or been harmed while in custody.

Kasim publicly voiced his fears, saying, "My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father."

PTI Senator Says Khan Is Alive, But Being Pressured

In an interview with ANI, PTI Senator Khurram Zeeshan dismissed the rumours of Khan’s death, asserting that the former prime minister remains inside Adiala Jail. He suggested that the extreme isolation imposed on Khan is part of a strategy to compel him to leave the country.

Calling the situation “very unfortunate”, Zeeshan said that no one, not even Khan’s lawyers or top PTI leadership, has been allowed to meet him for almost a month. He described this as a grave violation of human rights and indicative of an attempt to break the political leader’s resolve.

Zeeshan noted that authorities have provided the party with assurances about Khan’s wellbeing, saying they were told unequivocally that the PTI founder is alive. He further alleged that efforts are underway to push Khan into accepting a deal.

According to the senator, "They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it."

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
