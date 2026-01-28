US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar 'Attacked' During Minneapolis Town Hall, Act Caught On Cam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Lawmaker Ilhan Omar 'Attacked' During Minneapolis Town Hall, Act Caught On Cam

Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall but continued the event, refusing to be intimidated.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 08:19 AM (IST)

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar faced a disturbing interruption during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a man sprayed an unidentified substance in her direction, prompting swift action from security personnel. The incident unfolded in full view of attendees and underscored the increasingly volatile atmosphere surrounding public political events in the United States.

The disruption occurred while Omar was delivering remarks on immigration enforcement and sharply criticising the Department of Homeland Security over its handling of a recent fatal shooting involving an intensive care nurse.

Attack Occurs Amid Sharp Criticism Of DHS

Moments before the incident, Omar had reiterated her long-held position calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She also demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, arguing that the agency was beyond reform, as per a report on AP.

As she spoke, a man wearing a black jacket moved toward the front and sprayed a substance at her. Security officials immediately intervened, tackling the man to the ground, restraining his arms behind his back, and escorting him out of the venue.

Video recordings from inside the hall captured panic and confusion among audience members, with one voice clearly heard shouting, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.”

Omar Refuses To End Event Despite Shock

Although visibly shaken by the incident, Omar declined calls to suspend or end the town hall. She requested napkins to wipe off the substance and acknowledged that she did not know what had been sprayed on her, reported Hindustan Times. Despite concerns raised by attendees about her safety, she chose to continue addressing the crowd, signaling that she would not allow the incident to derail the discussion.

Her decision drew a mix of concern and support inside the hall, with some urging caution while others applauded her determination to press on.

Taking to X, Ilhan Omar said, "I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.  I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

Investigation Ongoing As Political Reactions Intensify

Police have yet to confirm whether the attacker was formally arrested or what charges, if any, may be filed. Officials also have not identified a motive, though unverified online speculation suggested the individual may have been intoxicated.

The incident quickly sparked widespread reaction on social media. While some users expressed outrage and called for stronger protections for elected officials, others focused on Omar’s response, praising her refusal to step away from the event.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Minneapolis US
