US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar 'Attacked' During Minneapolis Town Hall, Act Caught On Cam

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar faced a disturbing interruption during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a man sprayed an unidentified substance in her direction, prompting swift action from security personnel. The incident unfolded in full view of attendees and underscored the increasingly volatile atmosphere surrounding public political events in the United States.

The disruption occurred while Omar was delivering remarks on immigration enforcement and sharply criticising the Department of Homeland Security over its handling of a recent fatal shooting involving an intensive care nurse.

Attack Occurs Amid Sharp Criticism Of DHS

Moments before the incident, Omar had reiterated her long-held position calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She also demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, arguing that the agency was beyond reform, as per a report on AP.

As she spoke, a man wearing a black jacket moved toward the front and sprayed a substance at her. Security officials immediately intervened, tackling the man to the ground, restraining his arms behind his back, and escorting him out of the venue.

Video recordings from inside the hall captured panic and confusion among audience members, with one voice clearly heard shouting, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.”

I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.pic.twitter.com/2kNUqcnAb8 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 28, 2026

Omar Refuses To End Event Despite Shock

Although visibly shaken by the incident, Omar declined calls to suspend or end the town hall. She requested napkins to wipe off the substance and acknowledged that she did not know what had been sprayed on her, reported Hindustan Times. Despite concerns raised by attendees about her safety, she chose to continue addressing the crowd, signaling that she would not allow the incident to derail the discussion.

Her decision drew a mix of concern and support inside the hall, with some urging caution while others applauded her determination to press on.

Taking to X, Ilhan Omar said, "I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

Investigation Ongoing As Political Reactions Intensify

Police have yet to confirm whether the attacker was formally arrested or what charges, if any, may be filed. Officials also have not identified a motive, though unverified online speculation suggested the individual may have been intoxicated.

The incident quickly sparked widespread reaction on social media. While some users expressed outrage and called for stronger protections for elected officials, others focused on Omar’s response, praising her refusal to step away from the event.