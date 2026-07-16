Hindus for Human Rights urge PM Modi to talk to Sonam Wangchuk

Washington, Jul 15 (PTI): An Indian diaspora group has voiced concern over the health of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 18 days over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exams, and urged the government to reach out to the protestors.

The Hindus for Human Rights, a US-based group, said the protesters have raised serious concerns about examination irregularities, educational governance, institutional accountability, and the consequences suffered by students when public systems fail. “The government must meet with the protesters, provide a substantive response to the examination and governance failures they have identified, and establish a credible, time-bound process for accountability,” the group said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The government must meet the protesters now, answer the failures that brought them here, and act before indifference takes a life,” Sunita Viswanath, Executive Director, Hindus for Human Rights said in a statement.

The group also appealed to Wangchuk and the fasting students to place their health and lives as a priority.

“Their concerns have been heard by people across India and around the world. They should not be required to sacrifice their health to demonstrate the seriousness of their demands,” the group said.

It also urged the government to send an authorised representative to meet with the fasting protesters; ensure unrestricted access to appropriate medical care; and provide a transparent public response to the allegations raised by students.

The group also asked the government to establish a clear process for addressing examination and recruitment irregularities and to protect the right to peaceful protest without harassment or obstruction. PTI SKU GRS GRS

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