Deadly Ferry Capsize Off Guyana Coast Leaves Dozens Feared Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two crew tested positive for cannabis; investigation ongoing into incident.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Several people were feared dead after a ferry carrying more than 100 people capsized off the coast of Guyana, authorities said.

The ferry MV Barima left Guyana at the northeast corner of South America on Saturday afternoon, carrying at least 133 people for a trip from the capital Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said that the list of people on board was not "a true reflection of the occupants on board," asking family members and loved ones to reach out to officials to create an official tally of those missing.

The inaccuracy in the list of passengers has created an additional challenge as authorities do not know how many people they are searching for.

ALSO READ | Trump Booed At FIFA World Cup Trophy Ceremony As Spain Edge Argentina To Lift Title: WATCH

Rescue Operations Underway

The rescue operations were launched after air traffic control received a distress call from the ferry around 11 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Rescue teams have so far saved 67 people. The rescued victims include 41 men, 11 women, six boys and nine girls, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said in a statement Sunday.

"The families of those rescued, as well as the relatives of all recorded passengers and crew members, have been engaged," Phillips said, adding that "the captain and mate of the vessel, who were among those rescued, have returned to the area to assist with the search and rescue operation."

However, no survivors have been found since Sunday afternoon.

"Search and rescue is still in progress," Public Works Minister ‌Edghill said. "So to the families that are out there wondering about their loved ones, we are doing everything that is humanly possible to find them."

ALSO READ | US Vice President JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child, Name Son Alec Neel Vance

What Do We Know About The Cause Of The Incident?

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said investigators are looking into the incident, adding that two crew members were found to have tested positive for cannabis.

Phillips said that the vessel, which had had maintenance in 2024 and was due for an inspection later this year, reported a cargo weight of 268 tons out of a 284-ton-capacity.

It was licensed to carry more than 300 passengers and it was equipped with 250 life jackets, six inflatable life rafts and two rigid life rafts, according to the prime minister.

"Let me be absolutely clear: where negligence, misconduct or criminal wrongdoing is established, those responsible will face the full force of the law," Phillips said in a Sunday evening press conference.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)