Trump Booed At FIFA World Cup Trophy Ceremony As Spain Edge Argentina To Lift Title: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donald Trump's presence overshadowed the trophy presentation.

Spain reclaimed the World Cup crown with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time on Sunday, ending a tense final that was ultimately decided by substitute Ferran Torres' late breakthrough.

The match at New York New Jersey Stadium was followed by an eventful trophy presentation, where U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino walked onto the pitch to loud boos from sections of the crowd. The jeers faded before the pair presented medals to the players and coaching staff before handing over the World Cup trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, remained on the podium alongside the Spanish squad before stepping aside as captain Rodri prepared to lift the trophy amid a sea of photographers.

Trump's Presence Overshadows Trophy Ceremony

The trophy presentation came against the backdrop of controversy involving Trump earlier in the tournament.

He had been at the centre of one of the World Cup's biggest talking points after calling FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask him to review the red card shown to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during a group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-match suspension was subsequently lifted, allowing him to feature in the United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium. However, the hosts were eliminated after suffering a 4-1 defeat.

What it sounded like when President Trump walked onto the field with FIFA head Gianni Infantino for the World Cup trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/qEIo327rcp — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 19, 2026

Torres Delivers the Decisive Blow

On the pitch, Spain once again climbed to the summit of world football thanks to Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time.

What had been billed as a showcase between two of the world's finest teams instead unfolded into a tense and cagey contest, with neither side able to find a breakthrough during normal time. As the match drifted towards a penalty shootout, Torres finally converted Spain's 20th attempt on goal to settle the final.

The victory marked the end of Argentina's reign as world champions and completed Spain's return to the top of international football.

Audience boos drown out the music as Trump walks on to present the FIFA World Cup trophy.



Probably made the whole world boo at home too pic.twitter.com/4OYRk27Dru — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 19, 2026

Star Players Struggle as Substitutes Change the Game

Much of the pre-match attention centred on Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, but neither player managed to leave a lasting mark on the final.

Messi, appearing in his third World Cup final and becoming only the second player after Brazil great Cafu to achieve the feat, struggled to inspire Argentina and failed to influence the contest in his usual fashion.

Yamal was also largely kept quiet throughout the match. Instead, it was Spain's substitutes who made the difference, with Torres and Nico Williams injecting fresh energy and attacking intent into an otherwise subdued encounter before Torres finally produced the title-winning moment.