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English NewsSportsFootballTrump Booed At FIFA World Cup Trophy Ceremony As Spain Edge Argentina To Lift Title: WATCH

Trump Booed At FIFA World Cup Trophy Ceremony As Spain Edge Argentina To Lift Title: WATCH

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the World Cup, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a tense, goalless contest.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
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  • Donald Trump's presence overshadowed the trophy presentation.

Spain reclaimed the World Cup crown with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time on Sunday, ending a tense final that was ultimately decided by substitute Ferran Torres' late breakthrough.

The match at New York New Jersey Stadium was followed by an eventful trophy presentation, where U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino walked onto the pitch to loud boos from sections of the crowd. The jeers faded before the pair presented medals to the players and coaching staff before handing over the World Cup trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, remained on the podium alongside the Spanish squad before stepping aside as captain Rodri prepared to lift the trophy amid a sea of photographers.

Trump's Presence Overshadows Trophy Ceremony

The trophy presentation came against the backdrop of controversy involving Trump earlier in the tournament.

He had been at the centre of one of the World Cup's biggest talking points after calling FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask him to review the red card shown to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during a group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-match suspension was subsequently lifted, allowing him to feature in the United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium. However, the hosts were eliminated after suffering a 4-1 defeat.

Torres Delivers the Decisive Blow

On the pitch, Spain once again climbed to the summit of world football thanks to Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time.

What had been billed as a showcase between two of the world's finest teams instead unfolded into a tense and cagey contest, with neither side able to find a breakthrough during normal time. As the match drifted towards a penalty shootout, Torres finally converted Spain's 20th attempt on goal to settle the final.

The victory marked the end of Argentina's reign as world champions and completed Spain's return to the top of international football.

Star Players Struggle as Substitutes Change the Game

Much of the pre-match attention centred on Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, but neither player managed to leave a lasting mark on the final.

Messi, appearing in his third World Cup final and becoming only the second player after Brazil great Cafu to achieve the feat, struggled to inspire Argentina and failed to influence the contest in his usual fashion.

Yamal was also largely kept quiet throughout the match. Instead, it was Spain's substitutes who made the difference, with Torres and Nico Williams injecting fresh energy and attacking intent into an otherwise subdued encounter before Torres finally produced the title-winning moment.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Which players made a significant impact in the final match?

Star players like Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal struggled to make an impact. Instead, Spain's substitutes, Ferran Torres and Nico Williams, changed the game, with Torres scoring the winner.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Fifa 2026
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