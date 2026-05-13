Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat

Gunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat

Gunshots have been reported inside the Philippine Senate as armed troops entered the building. The chaos comes as one senator faces imminent arrest over an ICC warrant.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 13 May 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gunshots heard amid tensions over senator's potential arrest.
  • Soldiers entered Senate complex; shots fired unclear.
  • Senator Dela Rosa faces ICC arrest warrant, rallies support.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Gunshots have been heard inside the Senate of the Philippines as tensions escalate over a planned arrest of a top senator.

Witnesses reported multiple shots on Wednesday, sending journalists and others scrambling for cover as armed personnel moved through the building.

What happened at the Senate?

More than 10 soldiers in camouflage had earlier entered the complex, some carrying assault rifles, though it remained unclear who fired the shots or why troops were deployed.

The incident comes as Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a key figure in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, faces a possible arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa, who has been sheltering in his office since Monday, said his arrest was imminent and called on supporters to mobilize to block any attempt to transfer him to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity.

Dela Rosa urged "my fellow men in uniform" and former classmates at the Philippine Military Academy, to "express their sentiment" that President Ferdinand Marcos's government "should not hand me over to foreigners."

Whay is Dela Rosa wanted by the ICC?

Dela Rosa was national police chief in 2016-2018, during Duterte's first two years in office and acted as his chief drug war enforcer.

He is better known by his nickname "Bato," meaning "Rock."

Human rights monitors say the crackdown left thousands dead, many of them drug users and low-level narcotics sellers. He denies involvement in ​illegal killing and insists that a transfer to the ⁠ICC would be illegal, because the country is no longer a signatory.

As president, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2018 after its ⁠prosecutor announced a preliminary examination into his anti-drugs ​campaign had begun. Alleged crimes committed while a country was a member of the ICC are, according to the court, still under its jurisdiction.

On Monday, the Philippine lower house of parliament voted to advance impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president. Duterte himself is already in the Hague awaiting trial at the ICC.

Bato was previously the City Director of the Davao City Police under both Sara Duterte and her father when he succeeded her as that city's mayor in 2013.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Philippines ICC Rodrigo Duterte Ronald Dela Rosa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Gunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat
Gunshots Heard Inside Philippines Senate Amid Tensions Over ICC Arrest Threat
World
Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan
Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan
World
No Gas After 9 PM: Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis Is Now Deciding Dinner And Tea Time
No Gas After 9 PM: Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis Is Now Deciding Dinner And Tea Time
World
Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report
Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget