Pakistan Under Attack Again? Militants Blow Up Government School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Unknown militants blew up a government school in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident which took place late on Monday, and no group has claimed responsibility for it yet.

According to initial reports, unidentified militants planted explosive material at Government Middle School Loi Kharki in the Bajaur district, causing a powerful explosion that extensively damaged the school building.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities reached the site and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts were underway to determine the nature of the explosion, identify those responsible and ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Further investigation is in progress, officials added.

According to investigative briefs from Human Rights Watch and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, militants target educational structures for specific operational reasons.

A vast majority of the targeted attacks directly hit girls' institutions to enforce extremist ideological bans against female literacy.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)