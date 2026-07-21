India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Under Attack Again? Militants Blow Up Government School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Under Attack Again? Militants Blow Up Government School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Unknown militants blew up a government middle school in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, late Monday by planting explosives. No casualties were reported as police launched an investigation into the attack.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:31 PM (IST)

Peshawar: Unknown militants blew up a government school in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident which took place late on Monday, and no group has claimed responsibility for it yet.

According to initial reports, unidentified militants planted explosive material at Government Middle School Loi Kharki in the Bajaur district, causing a powerful explosion that extensively damaged the school building.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities reached the site and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts were underway to determine the nature of the explosion, identify those responsible and ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Further investigation is in progress, officials added.

According to investigative briefs from Human Rights Watch and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, militants target educational structures for specific operational reasons.

A vast majority of the targeted attacks directly hit girls' institutions to enforce extremist ideological bans against female literacy. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Militants Pakistan BREAKING NEWS Bajaur District School Blast Education Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Under Attack Again? Militants Blow Up Government School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Under Attack Again? Militants Blow Up Government School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World
Trump Promises Lebanon 'Respect' As President Joseph Aoun Visits White House
Trump Promises Lebanon 'Respect' As President Joseph Aoun Visits White House
World
Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India
Kremlin Responds After Four Indians Killed In Russian Strike; Says In Touch With India
World
Andrew, Tristan Tate To Fight UK Extradition As Lawyer Calls Case A 'Political Witch Hunt'
Andrew, Tristan Tate To Fight UK Extradition As Lawyer Calls Case A 'Political Witch Hunt'
Advertisement

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget