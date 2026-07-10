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English NewsNewsWorldOver 5,000 Die In Germany As June Heat Waves Takes Heavy Toll

Over 5,000 Die In Germany As June Heat Waves Takes Heavy Toll

Several other European Union countries reported thousands of additional deaths as June 2026 officially became the hottest on record for bloc.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
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  • Europe experienced its hottest June on record, per Copernicus.

Edited by: Natalie Muller

Germany's main public health institute announced on Thursday that the country had experienced at least 5,120 heat-related deaths so far this year, most of them during the June heat wave that paralyzed Europe for more than a week.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said that around 4,270 of those deaths were people aged 75 and older.

In late June, temperatures in parts of the country reached over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Most buildings in Germany are not built with such high temperatures in mind, including many hospitals and care homes that still do not have air conditioning.

National authorities in France also reported thousands of excess deaths due to the June heat wave, as well as hundreds in Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

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June 2026 Was EU's Hottest On Record

The news came the same day as a report from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service that this has been the hottest June on record, more than 3 C hotter than the 1991-2020 average.

Copernicus' strategic lead for climate change Samantha Burgess emphasized that rising air and ocean temperatures will continue to create trapped "heat domes," resulting in longer, more intense, and more deadly heat waves.

Scientists have said that last month's record heat would have been "virtually impossible" without human-induced climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was significant about June 2026 in terms of temperature records for the EU?

June 2026 was the EU's hottest on record, more than 3°C hotter than the 1991-2020 average.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Climate Change Europe Heat Wave Germany Heat Wave Germany Heat Deaths Record June Heat
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