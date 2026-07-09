Iran Says 14 Killed, 78 Injured In US Strikes As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Bahrain Sounds Alarm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US strikes killed 14, injured 78 civilians across Iran.

Iran retaliated, targeting US assets across Gulf nations.

Ceasefire collapsed; both nations launched retaliatory strikes.

Escalation fuels fears for Strait of Hormuz stability.

The confrontation between the United States and Iran has intensified further, with Tehran reporting civilian casualties from recent American strikes and Gulf nations responding to a widening security crisis. According to Iran's Health Ministry, US attacks over the past two days have killed 14 people and injured 78 others, while retaliatory Iranian strikes have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

Iran Reports Civilian Casualties After US Airstrikes

Iran's Ministry of Health said US strikes targeted five provinces, including several locations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour told Al Jazeera that 14 people were killed in the attacks, while 78 others sustained injuries. Of those wounded, 47 remain hospitalised and the rest have been discharged.

The strikes reportedly hit multiple cities, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Bushehr, which houses Iran's only operational nuclear power plant, was among the locations where explosions were reported. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of nuclear infrastructure as hostilities between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify.

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Bahrain Issues Nationwide Alert As Iran Targets US Assets

The conflict spread further across the Gulf after Bahrain activated nationwide emergency measures in response to Iranian retaliation.

In a post on X, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior urged residents to take immediate precautions.

“Citizens and residents… to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said.

Iran's military claimed responsibility for launching drone strikes against US military facilities and strategic assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

According to Iranian claims, the targets included a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, an early warning satellite antenna in Qatar and fuel storage facilities used by the US military in Bahrain.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks

Ceasefire Breakdown Sparks Fresh Military Exchange

The renewed fighting follows the collapse of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two countries.

According to the sequence of events outlined by both sides, the truce broke down after Iran was accused of attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the United States launched fresh strikes targeting sites in Chabahar, Iranshahr and Bushehr.

Iran subsequently retaliated by targeting American military installations across the Gulf, including the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and facilities at Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

Iranian officials have warned that further US military action could trigger additional attacks on American bases elsewhere in the region.

Global Markets Watch Strait Of Hormuz Closely

The latest escalation has fuelled fresh concerns over stability in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes.

Growing uncertainty over the security of the shipping lane has already unsettled global energy markets, with fears that prolonged military confrontation could disrupt international trade and energy supplies.

As diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum, the exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran continues to raise concerns about the possibility of a wider regional conflict involving multiple countries across the Gulf.