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English NewsNewsWorldIran Says 14 Killed, 78 Injured In US Strikes As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Bahrain Sounds Alarm

Iran Says 14 Killed, 78 Injured In US Strikes As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Bahrain Sounds Alarm

Iran says 14 people were killed in US strikes as Bahrain issued a nationwide alert amid escalating military exchanges across the Gulf region.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US strikes killed 14, injured 78 civilians across Iran.
  • Iran retaliated, targeting US assets across Gulf nations.
  • Ceasefire collapsed; both nations launched retaliatory strikes.
  • Escalation fuels fears for Strait of Hormuz stability.

The confrontation between the United States and Iran has intensified further, with Tehran reporting civilian casualties from recent American strikes and Gulf nations responding to a widening security crisis. According to Iran's Health Ministry, US attacks over the past two days have killed 14 people and injured 78 others, while retaliatory Iranian strikes have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

Iran Reports Civilian Casualties After US Airstrikes

Iran's Ministry of Health said US strikes targeted five provinces, including several locations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour told Al Jazeera that 14 people were killed in the attacks, while 78 others sustained injuries. Of those wounded, 47 remain hospitalised and the rest have been discharged.

The strikes reportedly hit multiple cities, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Bushehr, which houses Iran's only operational nuclear power plant, was among the locations where explosions were reported. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of nuclear infrastructure as hostilities between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army Faces Fury In Quetta As Families Of Cops Slain In TTP Attack Raise Anti-Military Slogans

Bahrain Issues Nationwide Alert As Iran Targets US Assets

The conflict spread further across the Gulf after Bahrain activated nationwide emergency measures in response to Iranian retaliation.

In a post on X, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior urged residents to take immediate precautions.

“Citizens and residents… to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said.

Iran's military claimed responsibility for launching drone strikes against US military facilities and strategic assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

According to Iranian claims, the targets included a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, an early warning satellite antenna in Qatar and fuel storage facilities used by the US military in Bahrain.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks

Ceasefire Breakdown Sparks Fresh Military Exchange

The renewed fighting follows the collapse of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two countries.

According to the sequence of events outlined by both sides, the truce broke down after Iran was accused of attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the United States launched fresh strikes targeting sites in Chabahar, Iranshahr and Bushehr.

Iran subsequently retaliated by targeting American military installations across the Gulf, including the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and facilities at Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

Iranian officials have warned that further US military action could trigger additional attacks on American bases elsewhere in the region.

Global Markets Watch Strait Of Hormuz Closely

The latest escalation has fuelled fresh concerns over stability in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes.

Growing uncertainty over the security of the shipping lane has already unsettled global energy markets, with fears that prolonged military confrontation could disrupt international trade and energy supplies.

As diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum, the exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran continues to raise concerns about the possibility of a wider regional conflict involving multiple countries across the Gulf.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilian casualties has Iran reported from recent US strikes?

Iran's Health Ministry reported 14 people killed and 78 injured in recent US attacks. Of those wounded, 47 remain hospitalized.

What locations in Iran were reportedly hit by US strikes?

US strikes reportedly targeted five provinces, including areas near the Strait of Hormuz. Cities hit included Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik.

What led to the breakdown of the ceasefire between the US and Iran?

The ceasefire collapsed after Iran was accused of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. This prompted fresh US strikes, leading to Iranian retaliation.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in this conflict?

The Strait of Hormuz is vital for global oil and LNG supplies. Escalations in this shipping lane unsettle energy markets and raise fears of trade disruption.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Conflict US IRan War
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