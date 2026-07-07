Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Rise As Oil Tanker Hit By Projectile Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oil tanker caught fire after

US officials accused Iran of launching missiles Monday.

Incident occurred after US-Iran ceasefire agreement expired.

Strait of Hormuz vital for global oil supply.

An oil tanker caught fire after being struck by what British maritime authorities described as an "unknown projectile" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over security along one of the world's most vital energy shipping routes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel was travelling southbound near Limah, Oman, when it was hit on its port side, triggering a fire. No casualties or environmental damage were reported, and the agency urged ships passing through the area to remain vigilant while investigations continue.

The incident comes amid renewed uncertainty in the Gulf despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilise maritime security in the region.

US Officials Accuse Iran Of Missile Attack

According to Axios, citing two US officials, Iran's military launched at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night.

One US official said the tanker identified by the UKMTO was among the vessels struck, while another commercial ship was also reportedly hit by an Iranian missile. Although both vessels suffered significant damage, no injuries were reported.

The reported attacks came after a one-week agreement between the United States and Iran to suspend attacks in the Strait of Hormuz expired. Axios reported that Washington is now expected to consider retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

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Diplomatic Efforts Continue Despite Fresh Incident

The attack occurred even as the United States and Iran remain under a ceasefire and continue efforts to negotiate a longer-term arrangement aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Doha last week ended without a breakthrough on the future of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving key security issues unresolved.

The latest incident is likely to complicate those diplomatic efforts and intensify concerns over stability in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

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Strait Of Hormuz Remains Critical To Global Oil Trade

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints. According to the US Energy Information Administration, around 20 million barrels of crude oil passed through the waterway each day in 2024, accounting for roughly one-fifth of global oil supply.

The route became a focal point during the recent US-Iran conflict after Iran imposed a blockade and multiple commercial vessels came under attack, sending global energy prices sharply higher.

Although maritime traffic resumed after both sides signed a memorandum of understanding last month to reopen the shipping lane, Tehran has maintained that shipping will not return to pre-war arrangements. It has also warned vessels against using routes outside an authorised corridor along Iran's coastline.